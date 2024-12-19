Quantcast
CNN Anchor Caught Looking for Love Story on Elite Dating App

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN host Kaitlan Collins was reportedly caught looking to find her own love story on the elite celebrity dating app Raya, the Daily Mail revealed Wednesday.

A profile presenting the 32-year-old anchor’s image and the first name “Kaitlan” was captured in photos obtained by the outlet. The location listed on the profile was New York and the username read @kaitlancollins—The Source host’s full name without any additional characters.

Her bio read, “Nick Saban was taken,” referring to the 73-year-old married sportscaster.

Collins beamed in a maroon gown in one image from her apparent profile, according to the outlet.

In another photo, the CNN primetime anchor smiled behind chunky sunglasses while wearing a revealing yellow swimsuit top.

A third image thrown out in Collins’s reported search for romance shows the CNN anchor dressed in a red and white varsity jacket and shades while standing with a blonde friend in front of a crowd.

The sneak peak of the profile by the Daily Mail listed Collins’s hometown as Montgomery, Alabama.

Collins was pictured with six dogs on separate leashes among a backdrop of trees, the outlet reported. She wore a magenta pink power suit in a fifth image, looking forward with a microphone-in-hand and a serious expression.

Collins was previously in a relationship with Will Douglas, a Republican who ran for a congressional seat in Texas’ House District 113 in 2020, according to the outlet.

Although it is unclear as to when Collins and Douglas broke up, they were last photographed on social media together in Oct. 2021.

Raya is an exclusive dating app founded in 2024 for the rich and famous.

The match-making website displays a minimalistic aesthetic and requires users to apply for a membership before accessing its services.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
