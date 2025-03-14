Trump Administration Investigating ‘Anti-American’ Ties at United Nations

(Headline USA) The Trump administration is demanding that U.S.-funded United Nations agencies fill out a questionnaire disclosing any ties to communism, socialism or anti-American beliefs, according to U.S. and U.N. officials and a copy of the survey obtained by The Associated Press.

UNICEF and the U.N. Refugee Agency joined the remaining offices and bureaus at the recently dismantled U.S. Agency for International Development in receiving the questionnaire, which probed on several Trump administration concerns, including whether any of the programs were promoting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

It was unclear how widely the administration sent the survey, which was verified by a current USAID staffer, a U.S. official and three U.N. officials.

“I’m aware from some of our colleagues that a number of agencies have received these types of questionnaires,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Thursday when asked about the survey.

The other officials spoke about the document on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

It is the latest effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to root out what it calls “waste, fraud and abuse” in the federal government, including by reevaluating foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration has cut 83% of programs overseas run by USAID, the main U.S. foreign aid agency.

While some questions in the survey touch on routine issues like whether a project has a risk management framework, others probe organizations’ stand on a range of hot-button issues for Republicans, including whether they provide any abortion-related care or do work on DEI or “gender ideology” issues.

The questionnaire asks respondents to confirm that “this is not a climate or ‘environmental justice’ project,” that the organization encourages free speech and that it “does not work with entities associated with communist, socialist, or totalitarian parties, or any party that espouses anti-American beliefs.”

One question frames the U.N. agencies themselves as a problem, asking organizations whether their projects “reinforce U.S. sovereignty by limiting reliance on international organizations or global governance structures (e.g., UN, WHO)?”

A second part of the survey asks organizations to give a score from “no impact” to “major impact” on questions including, “What impact does this project have on preventing illegal immigration to the U.S.?” and “How much does this project directly impact efforts to counter malign influence, including China?”

The comparatively few staffers left at USAID were among the federal employees still striving to complete the questionnaires, despite the Trump administration’s announcement that it had already decided to gut the agency’s contracts, the USAID staffer said.

Last November, the House Judiciary Committee revealed that Biden-Harris administration partnered with foreign United Nations workers to bypass the Southwest border and quietly send thousands of immigrants to the U.S.—on the American taxpayer dime, no less.

The Biden-Harris’s partnership with the UN came through a program launched in June 2023 called the Safe Mobility Initiative, which allows aliens outside the U.S. to consult with foreign national employees from UN and the International Organization for Migration.

Moreover, once they’re in the country, the foreigners are eligible for numerous public benefits, including cash assistance, medical assistance, employment preparation, job placement, English language training, and other services offered through the Department of Health and Human Service’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, the report added.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press