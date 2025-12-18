Thursday, December 18, 2025

Trump Administration Approves More Than $11 Billion in Arms Sales for Taiwan

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Taiwanese soldiers operate a Sky Bow III (Tien-Kung III) Surface-to-Air missile system at a base in Taiwan's southeastern Hualien county on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Taiwan is staging military exercises to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure to accept Beijing's political control over the island. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The State Department on Wednesday approved a series of arms deals for Taiwan worth more than $11 billion, including multiple types of missile systems and munitions, an announcement that China has strongly condemned.

If the sales aren’t blocked by Congress, which is unlikely to happen since there’s virtually no opposition to arming Taiwan in Washington, they would exceed the $8.4 billion in arms sold to Taiwan during the Biden administration, according to The New York Times.

According to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the arms deals include a total of eight sales, which include:

  • High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4.05 billion
  • M107A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4.03 billion
  • Tactical Mission Network Software, equipment, and services, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.01 billion
  • Anduril-made ALTIUS-700M and ALTIUS-600 drones with loitering munitions and other related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.1 billion
  • Javelin anti-tank missile system and related equipment for an estimated cost of $375 million
  • Tube-launched, optically tracked, Wire-guided missile system and related equipment for an estimated cost of $353 million
  • AH-1W Helicopter Spare and Repair Parts and related equipment for an estimated cost of $96 million
  • Harpoon Missile Repair Follow-on Support and related equipment for an estimated cost of $91.4 million

In response to the announcement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the move “grossly violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, infringes on China’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and sends a gravely wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it.”

Guo said that the weapons sales “will only push the Taiwan Strait into the danger of military conflict at a faster pace.” He added that the “Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests, and is the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations,” a warning that Chinese officials have delivered to their American counterparts for years.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Multiple Deaths Reported in North Carolina Crash of Business Jet Connected to Retired NASCAR Driver
Next article
MS-13 Assassin Arrested in Nebraska as Attacks Against Law Enforcement Continue

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com