Trump Accuses Xi, Putin, and Kim of ‘Conspiring Against the US’ at Military Parade

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) As Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted more than 20 world leaders in Beijing for a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, President Trump accused the Chinese leader, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, of “conspiring” against the US.

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday night.

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” he added.

Photos from the parade show Xi, Putin, and Kim talking together and also walking with a large group of other world leaders and foreign officials, including Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomar Tokayev, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and several others.

According to The South China Morning Post, the event marked the first time the leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea gathered together since Mao Zedong, Kim’s grandfather Kim Il-sung, and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev watched another military parade in Beijing in 1959.

The parade featured more than 10,000 Chinese soldiers, over 100 aircraft, and hundreds of weapons. During his speech, which comes amid growing tensions with the US amid the trade war and a US military buildup in the Asia Pacific, Xi said the world was facing “critical” choices.

“Today, humanity is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum,” he said, using language Chinese officials often use to criticize US policies.

Xi delivered a similar message at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, a few days earlier, where he warned of “hegemonic bullying.” During that meeting, Xi huddled briefly with Putin and Indian President Narendra Modi.

