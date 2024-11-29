Quantcast
Friday, November 29, 2024

True Blue Washington State Turns a Little Bit Red in the 2024 General Election

'Indeed, Republican results at all levels did better in 2024 than in 2020 and earlier election cycles...'

Posted by Editor 3
he Washington state Capitol building is pictured, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Olympia, Wash. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott on Friday, June 21, 2024, has paused parts of a new Washington state parental rights law derided by critics as a “forced outing” measure. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

(Brett Davis, The Center Square) While nobody will mistake Washington state for a hotbed of political conservatism, it turns out voters moved ever so slightly to the right, according to numbers from the Nov. 5 general election.

Media reports based on initial results on Election Day characterized progressive Washington as trending slightly more blue, contrasting that with red wave national results that saw Republicans retain the House of Representatives, take control of the Senate, and return former President Donald Trump to the White House.

While other solidly liberal states like California and New Jersey saw President-elect Trump improve on his 2020 performance by multiple percentage points, that wasn’t quite the case in the Evergreen State.

According to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, Trump garnered 39.01% of the vote in Washington this year, compared to 38.77% in 2020.

That’s a gain of almost one-quarter of a percentage point.

Those figures are based on ballot counts through Tuesday, the deadline for the state’s 39 counties to certify their election results.

To be sure, Washington is still very blue in terms of political ideology.

More than 57% of Washington voters cast their ballot for Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

During the most recent election cycle, Democrats swept all statewide offices and retained their majorities in both chambers—the House and Senate—of the state Legislature.

The Washington State Republican Party put a positive spin on Washington’s small rightward shift in what was otherwise a disappointing election for Republicans in the state.

“Indeed, Republican results at all levels did better in 2024 than in 2020 and earlier election cycles,” a WSRP news release said, noting Republicans increased their average performance by four percentage points.

The news release went on to note that in competitive congressional races, Republicans increased their median performance to about 47%, and said state legislative races in “swing” districts showed similar improvements.

“We still need to do better,” WSRP Chair Jim Walsh said. “We are still challenged in those statewide executive position races. But we’re getting more competitive overall. If Washington Republicans stay on this track, at the rate we’re going, we’ll be much more competitive in a few years.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Blue State Creating New Department to Wage Lawfare w/ Trump Admin.
Next article
Colorado Race Heads to Automatic Recount as Republican Holds Six-Vote Lead

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com