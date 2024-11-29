Blue State Creating New Department to Wage Lawfare w/ Trump Admin.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Democrat-controlled state across the country are preparing to wage lawfare with the incoming Trump administration—including Maryland, which created an entirely new department to do so.

A recent job ad on the Maryland government’s website seeks attorneys for its newly established Federal Litigation Unit within the Civil Litigation Division, which was created to sue the Trump administration.

“In preparation for potential actions by the federal government that could threaten the health and well-being of Maryland residents, this unit will play a pivotal role in protecting Marylanders’ rights and defending against federal overreach,” the job advertisement states.

“As part of this team, the Senior Assistant Attorney General will lead, coordinate, and participate in critical federal and multistate litigation efforts, from opposing federal regulatory rollbacks to defending environmental laws, protecting civil rights and ensuring election integrity.”

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the job ad, quoted Maryland’s Democratic Attorney General Anthony Brown, who is asking the state legislature to fund his Federal Litigation Unit before the start of the new fiscal year.

“The president-elect has touted a lot of things that he’s going to do on Day One. So we need to be ready by Day One,” Brown reportedly said. His unit would reportedly require the governor or legislature to earmark at least $1 million for it.

Earlier this month, Brown explained why he’s advertising for the unit even though it’s not yet fully funded.

“I’m not representing today that I have a commitment of resources,” Brown said, according to the Baltimore Sun. “But I have to do this concurrently.”

Democrats used lawfare to block many Trump initiatives during his first term, including his so-called Muslim ban, as well as his attempts to build the southern border wall via executive fiat.

The Journal interviewed a law professor who expects Trump to be better prepared this time.

“The Trump administration won’t be as legally sloppy as they were the first time,” Paul Nolette, a Marquette University political scientist, told the Journal. “I think they will be ready to go with more legally sound arguments for reversing Biden priorities.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.