Trans Nashville Shooter Purposely Targeted White School, Writings Suggest

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In the aftermath of the heinous March 2023 Christian school mass shooting in Nashville, the FBI declined to release the “manifesto” of the gunman, Audrey Hale—a 28-year-old woman who was identifying as a man at the time of the attack.

In June, the FBI settled a lawsuit with a local media outlet, agreeing to release Hale’s writings. A new batch of documents released last week show why the Biden administration may have wanted to keep them secret. According to the writings, Hale targeted the Covenant School, where she was once a student, at least in part because it had predominately white students.

“[Predominantly] black school (black people I love),” Hale wrote. “Black community in despair [and] suffering (I don’t want to cause that) = don’t want to harm them = dread … Black friends [and] black community will hate me.”

She added that attacking black students could “likely … influence [racist] white shooters in future.”

Hale was severely mentally ill, having been receiving treatment from Vanderbilt University Medical Center since 2001.

At one point, law enforcement reportedly was looking into whether Vanderbilt University Medical Center should face criminal liability for failing to report Hale’s warning signs.

However, the MNPD issued a 50-page investigative case summary on the shooting in early April without recommending charges.

According to that report, Hale left behind “a series of notebooks, art composition books, and media files created by Hale documenting her planning and preparation for the attack, the events in her life that motivated her to commit the attack, and her hopes regarding the outcome of the attack,” police determined. Hale, who once attended Covenant, was killed by police.

The evidence held by law enforcement on Hale includes more than 100 gigabytes of data, which includes over 900 pages of her writings.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.