High-Profile Texas Democrats Endorse Ted Cruz for Senate, Blast Biden-Harris Border Policies

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) Three and a half years into an unprecedented border crisis impacting Texans in border communities and the state’s largest cities, high-profile Democrats are openly endorsing a Republican candidate for Senate who they never endorsed before: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz, a Houston Republican, is running for reelection for his third term. He’s being challenged by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a Dallas Democrat, who is trailing in the polls.

While Cruz has been characterized as polarizing or far right by those on the left, those on the right argue he’s a conservative stalwart championing their causes: pro-life, supporting traditional marriage, women’s rights, the Second Amendment, and school choice, among other issues. Differing on these views doesn’t matter. Texas Democrats supporting Cruz argue that border security and combating crime are their top concerns.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the greatest number of illegal border crossers have entered the U.S., with the bulk illegally entering in Texas, and increasing number of violent crimes being committed against Americans, The Center Square has reported.

Texans who have traditionally been Democrats or apolitical say they aren’t anymore after their loved one or friend was killed by an illegal foreign national solely in the country because of Biden-Harris policies or by a violent repeat offender released into their community by who they describe as activist Democratic judges.

Democrat Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has repeatedly stood up to a progressive Democratic-controlled Harris County judge and commissioner’s court after they attempted to defund law enforcement, prompting the state to get involved. As crime and public corruption reportedly increased under the former Democratic mayor and current Harris County judge, Ogg began working with Houston’s new mayor, John Whitmire, and the Republican attorney general’s office to combat both.

Crime is a top concern among voters in largely Democratic-controlled cities and small border communities in Texas.

While Allred and some Democratic politicians appear to have distanced themselves from Biden-Harris border policies, more Democrats are switching to vote Republican, running for office as Republicans, or endorsing a Republican, The Center Square reported.

This week at a law enforcement rally in Houston, Ogg made history by endorsing Cruz. “We are seeing a problem at our border,” she said.

“My constituents hate crime and expect the government to keep them safe from criminals. They deserve protection, but our country’s laws and policies don’t always work to that end. No case has spotlighted our crime problem and shaken our city more poignantly than the brutal murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was tragically murdered by two undocumented Venezuelan nationals who were captured crossing the border illegally but were released from federal custody. Had Senator Cruz’s Justice for Jocelyn Act been the law today, Jocelyn would be alive.”

“I am endorsing Senator Ted Cruz because he has taken action at a time when Americans want solutions, not excuses, about why Democrats and Republicans won’t work together. I appreciate the Senator for reaching out to me, the top law enforcement official in Harris County and Democratic office holder, to work together to protect our nation’s children from predators who shouldn’t be roaming our streets. Crime is bigger than partisanship.”

Prior to her endorsement, Ogg penned an op-ed with Cruz in support of a bill he filed to honor Nungaray, a Houston girl brutally strangled to death by Venezuelan men who illegally entered the country. Instead of being deported, they were released by the Biden-Harris administration through a parole program wearing ankle monitors, The Center Square reported.

Another first for Cruz is a “Democrats for Cruz” coalition that includes lifelong Democratic border sheriffs and judges, law enforcement union leaders, teachers, farmers and parents. Many lifelong Democrats in the coalition say they will be voting Republican for the first time this November.

Endorsements for Cruz have come in from law enforcement associations in the Democratic-controlled cities of Austin, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio and Democratic-controlled counties of Bexar, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo and Travis, among others. They give the same reason: Allred voted against the POLICE Act, which makes the assault of a police officer a deportable offense. The bill was filed by 16 House Republicans after criminal aliens were increasingly allegedly targeting, assaulting and killing police officers. A similar bill was filed in the Senate but went nowhere under Democratic control.

Democrats at the border are also endorsing Cruz, including Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque, Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson, Reeves County Sheriff Art Granado, Kenedy County Judge Charles Burns and Reeves County Judge Leo Hung. Many are from the 55 counties that declared an invasion, The Center Square exclusively reported.

“The crisis at our southern border threatens our communities and well-being every single day,” Judge Hung said. “We used to live in a state where we could walk outside without fear of getting hurt. Now, because of the policies of the National Democratic Party, we fear for our safety every time we step outside. I’ve been a Democrat all my life and will continue to be, but no one has fought harder to secure the border than Senator Ted Cruz, which is why I am endorsing him for reelection and look forward to his victory in November.”