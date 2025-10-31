Friday, October 31, 2025

Top Dem Candidate Quits Mid-Interview After Indictment Questions

'Did she just sign off? Did she just leave the chat? I’m so confused...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A top left-wing congressional candidate abruptly quit a live interview Thursday after independent journalist Tara Palmeri asked a series of questions about her federal indictment tied to an ICE protest. 

Kat Abughazaleh, a Democrat and self-described “Gen Z influencer,” appeared to lose patience after Palmeri made her watch the same anti-ICE footage she had posted online and that triggered a grand jury indictment. 

Abughazaleh is the frontrunner in the race to replace retiring Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., a longtime progressive mainstay in Congress. Prosecutors allege that she and 11 others blocked an ICE vehicle, broke a mirror and scratched the word “PIG” into it. 

The interview quickly turned tense when Palmeri began reading from the indictment, to which Abughazaleh replied: “I’m not speaking to the specifics that is [sic] in the indictment right now. Like I said, I do plan on pleading not guilty, and the evidence will come out in court, and I plan on winning.” 

Palmeri doubled down on her line of questioning, noting the seriousness of the allegations before playing footage from the protest. 

“Let’s watch the video of what happened that day,” Palmeri said. As shared by Palmeri, the video shows Abughazaleh and others chanting, “Up, up with liberation, down, down with deportation,” as protesters hit the vehicle. 

“When you see that, what you think right now?” Palmeri asked as Abughazaleh appeared frustrated. 

Abughazaleh reiterated her earlier response before abruptly exiting the live-streamed interview. “Thank you so much for having me,” she said before storming out. 

Palmeri, initially unaware that her guest had left, continued speaking and asked whether the charges could derail Abughazaleh’s congressional ambitions. 

After several seconds, Palmeri realized she was alone. 

“Did she just sign off? Did she just leave the chat? I’m so confused,” Palmeri said before ending the segment.  

Moments later, Palmeri posted the footage on X, describing the bizarre encounter and questioning Abughazaleh’s fitness for office.  

If convicted, the Democratic activist could face up to eight years in prison.

