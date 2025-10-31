Friday, October 31, 2025

FBI Arrests Several Mississippi Law Dogs

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies have faced federal scrutiny in recent years...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - The seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Headline USAA Mississippi deputy sheriff was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI, one of several arrests it made across multiple law enforcement agencies in the state, a local sheriff said.

Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood confirmed the arrest of his deputy, Marvin Flowers, and said without giving details that the FBI has made other arrests among law enforcement. The county is in the northwest part of the state.

The FBI office in Jackson, the state capital, said it planned a major announcement later Thursday together with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Mississippi. It did not elaborate on the nature of the planned announcement.

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies have faced federal scrutiny in recent years.

In 2023, six law enforcement officers pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for torturing two Black men. “The Goon Squad,” as they called themselves, sparked an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

A similar DOJ probe concluded last year that officers of the Lexington Police Department discriminated against Black people and repeatedly violated citizens’ civil rights.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Top Dem Candidate Quits Mid-Interview After Indictment Questions

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com