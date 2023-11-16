Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

Tlaib Part of Secret Social Media Group that Praised Hamas Attack

'We don’t want to throw you in the sea … we want you to ride it back where you came from...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Rashida Tlaib
Rashida Tlaib / IMAGE: Time via Youtube

(Headline USA) Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is reportedly a part of a private social-media group that celebrated Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israeli civilians and called for increased violence against the Jewish state.

The group is called the Palestinian American Congress and is hidden from non-members on Facebook. Its founder, Maher Abdel-qader, has extensive ties to Tlaib and a long history of anti-Semitism, including past social media posts on which he questioned whether the Holocaust occurred.

Tlaib has been a member of the private group for at least six years and even posted in it during her 2018 congressional campaign, encouraging the group’s members to help her campaign.

In the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, members of the Palestinian American Congress repeatedly posted pro-Hamas content, according to Fox News.

One member posted a picture of an Israeli woman being held captive by a Hamas fighter and wrote, “We don’t want to throw you in the sea … we want you to ride it back where you came from.”

On Oct. 19, another group member applauded the “achievements” of the “resistance in Northern occupied Palestine,” along with a picture of a Hamas terrorist.

Others denied that Hamas is a terrorist organization.

“You consider Hamas a terrorist organization and I am not going to argue with you at the same time you have been broadcasting that they have been killing women and children, guess that is what terrorists do at the same time no mention to the killing of Palestinian women, children and entire families killed on a daily basses [sic] by the [peace-loving] state of Israel using American gifts of weapons and jet fighters,” one user wrote.

Tlaib’s refusal to condemn Hamas’s attack on Israel has prompted backlash from her peers in Congress, who voted to censure her, as well as from her own constituents.

Though Tlaib’s district includes the largest Arab–American population in the country, several local residents said she is only listening to the most radical groups.

“I was hopeful that she was going to represent the whole district,” resident Pamela Lippitt told the New York Times. “But she just—she doesn’t represent me.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nikki Haley Doubles Down on Verification for All Social-Media Users
Next article
Tlaib Runs Away from Questions about Alleged Anti-Semitism

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com