Quantcast
Thursday, June 27, 2024

Michelle Obama Refuses to Campaign for Biden

Michele's relationship with the Biden family has gotten increasingly messy...

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Joe Biden and Michelle Obama
Joe Biden and Michelle Obama share a moment. / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As rumors of tensions between the Obama and Biden families proliferate, former First Lady Michele Obama has so far refused to campaign for President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection, Axios reported Thursday.

According to insiders, Michele has avoided the Biden campaign because she upset with the family’s treatment of her friend, Kathleen Buhle, after Buhle’s messy divorce from Hunter Biden.

Michele and Buhle became friends during Michele’s time in the White House. In her 2022 memoir, The Light We Carry, she wrote that “my friend Kathleen and I keep regular morning dates to walk by the river.”

But comments made during the recent trial of Hunter Biden suggest that she has largely been blackballed by the family.

As a result, Michele’s relationship with the Biden family has gotten increasingly messy in the past several years, even as her husband, former President Barack Obama, continues to campaign for his former VP.

Michele pulled a similar stunt in 2020, avoiding participation in Biden’s campaign early on. Eventually, however, Democrat officials persuaded her that the stakes were too high, with former President Donald Trump posing a threat to the establishment class.

She eventually aided Biden with social media messages and via her non-profit, When We All Vote.

In order to try to quell speculation that tension is brewing again between the two families, Crystal Carson, a spokesperson for Michelle Obama, said that Michele supports Biden’s 2024 White House bid and denied rumors of conflict.

“She is friends with Kathleen and with the Bidens,” Carson told reporters. “Two things can be true.”

Further, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said that the two establishment families are “like family to one other,” noting that “whomever made these claims about that relationship isn’t familiar with it.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DHS Identifies 400 Illegals w/Ties to ISIS in the US

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com