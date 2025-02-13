Quantcast
Disney Changes Content Warnings on Classic Films after Trump’s DEI Crackdown

Maire Clayton
Dumbo
(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Disney confirmed its changing content warnings on some classic films as the woke company amends its diversity, equity and inclusion policies, according to Variety. 

The autoplayed disclaimer was added to classic films such as Dumbo and Peter Pan on Disney+ in 2020.

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the previous statement began. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.”

The lengthy warning noted of inclusivity and diversity as well.

“Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” it added.

The disclaimer will now read, “This program is presented as originally created and may contain stereotypes or negative depictions.”

Axios was the first to report on Disney removing the warning before the classic films.

In addition to the disclaimer change, Variety noted a new “Talent Strategy” will be replacing the “Diversity and Inclusion” measure.

“This factor will assess how leaders uphold our company values, incorporate different perspectives to drive business success, cultivate an environment where all employees can thrive, and sustain a robust pipeline to ensure long-term organizational strength,” the internal memo stated.

Shortly after Trump’s presidential win, Disney made the decision in December to remove a transgender storyline in an animated Disney+ streaming series Win or Lose.

Disney CEO Bob Iger previously said in 2023 he wanted the company to return to its original values Axios reported.

“Our primary mission needs to be to entertain, and then through our entertainment to continue to have a positive impact on the world,” Iger said. “I’m very serious about that. It should not be agenda-driven, it should be entertainment-driven.”

The outlet added the company’s reputation with Republicans have been slowly going up since Iger returned to Disney.

