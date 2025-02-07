Calif. Says It Will Continue to Allow Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports Despite Trump’s Executive Order

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) California Interscholastic Federation stated it would not follow President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding transgender athletes participating in women’s sports, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

CIF claimed the organization “provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law.”

California Family Council Outreach Director Sophia Lorey blasted the decision while speaking with Fox News Digital.

“I am disgusted that CIF is disregarding yesterday’s executive order and instead doubling down on policies that are not only unfair, but dangerous for young women across California,” Lorey said. “By prioritizing their idol of transgender ideology over the safety and rights of female athletes, they are knowingly exposing high school girls to unsafe competition and stripping them of opportunities guaranteed for them under Title IX.”

Lorey added that she believes the organization will eventually realize it made the wrong decision to violate Trump’s order.

“They will have to answer for why they sacrificed the safety, fairness, and dignity of young girls to bow to an ideological agenda,” she continued. “But the rest of us will not stand by while female athletes are illegally prevented from competing fairly in their own sports.”

The National Collegiate Athletic Association had a different approach and changed its gender eligibility policies shortly after Thursday’s order.

“The new policy limits competition in women’s sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth only,” NCAA said in a statement.

However, biological women will still be allowed to compete in male sports.

Trump took to Truth Social to praise the fact NCAA had to change its policy.

“This is a great day for women and girls across our Country,” he wrote. “Men should have NEVER been allowed to compete against women in the first place, but I am proud to be the President to SAVE Women’s Sports.”