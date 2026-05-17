Anti-Trump Republican Senator Ousted in Louisiana Primary

(Headline USA) Sen. Bill Cassidy was decisively defeated in Saturday’s Republican primary in Louisiana, unable to convince voters that he deserved another term five years after voting to convict President Donald Trump during an impeachment trial over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He finished behind U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, who capitalized on the power of Trump’s endorsement as the president continues purging his party of people he views as disloyal, and John Fleming, the state treasurer. Letlow and Fleming will compete in a runoff on June 27.

The result was the latest example of Trump’s unrivaled power over the Republican Party. Unlike some other senators who declined to run again after crossing Trump, Cassidy pushed hard for reelection and spent nearly double the combined amount of his opponents.

But none of that was enough for Cassidy to qualify for a runoff, let alone win a third term.

“Our country is not about one individual,” he told supporters after his loss. “It is about the welfare of all Americans, and it is about the Constitution.”

Letlow, on the other hand, swiftly embraced Trump’s central role when she spoke at her victory party.

“I want to say thank you to a very special man who you all know, the best president this country has ever had, President Donald Trump,” she said while flanked by her two young children.

Asked about Cassidy’s vote at the impeachment trial, Letlow called it “a sign that he had turned his back on the Louisiana voters.”

Trump cheered the victory on social media, saying “that’s what you get by voting to Impeach an innocent man.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press