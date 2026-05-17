Sunday, May 17, 2026

3 People Killed after Driver Crashes into Crowd in Oakland

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Leronne Armstrong
Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong speaks during a press conference outside City Hall. / PHOTO: San Francisco Chronicle via AP

(Headline USAThree people were killed and several others were injured after a driver crashed into multiple cars and pedestrians late Saturday night in Oakland, California, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m., according to officials.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others were injured, the Oakland Fire Department said. Two of those injured were in critical condition. The driver involved in the crash was also injured, though officials described those injuries as minor.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about what led to the crash, and the driver’s identity was not made public.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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