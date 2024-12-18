Tim Pool Reportedly Sells to Daily Wire as Rumors of Fox News Shakeup Fly

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a social-media post rife with farm metaphors, right-wing media personality Tim Pool appeared to confirm recent rumors that he planned to sell his media company, Timcast, to the Daily Wire.

My official statement in response to the rumors "Many people have been spreading rumors pertaining to the future of Timcast and our operation in West Virginia. It's an interesting question, and it really gets to the heart of how independent media operates and what we need to do… — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 18, 2024

“I like to think of it as tending to a garden,” Pool wrote in the lengthy X post Wednesday morning.

“You start with something small, plant seeds that complement each other, and watch it grow into something self-sustaining,” Pool continued. “But you also have to be mindful of what you’re introducing—some things can thrive together, while others can disrupt the balance. . . It’s all about nurturing what works while keeping an eye on what doesn’t.”

In an earlier post—perhaps a reference to Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro, a staunch supporter of Israel and Jewish Zionism—Pool mysteriously appeared to allude to the agreement with an emoji of the country’s flag.

🇮🇱 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 18, 2024

Media Right News previously reported on the deal—expected to take effect on Jan. 1, according to an unnamed source within Pool’s organization.

The source said staffers were concerned about having to relocate from Pool’s studio in Martinsburg, W.Va., to Nashville, where the Daily Wire has its headquarters.

Pool’s former sponsor, Tenet Media, was indicted earlier this year by the Justice Department amid allegations that it was funded by Russian oligarchs, although the popular podcaster has denied and disavowed any knowledge of the arrangement.

According to Media Right, the Daily Wire has been a silent minority partner of Timcast for several months.

However, Wednesday’s bizarre posts also raised questions as to whether Pool might be trolling the public by perpetuating rumors of a sale.

His use of the word “complement” appeared to reference a statement last week from Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing about the rumored sale of his company.

Reports have circulated that the Daily Wire is one of several media companies that Fox News has expressed interest in acquiring.

Last week, Boering said the company was discussing a potential deal, emphasizing that it was “not closed off to an offer,” Axios reported.

“It’s easy to imagine a strategic partnership with Fox or someone like Fox that could be mutually beneficial,” Boreing said. “I think that we complement Fox and don’t compete with Fox.”

That rumor was coupled with the surprising departure last week of Brett Cooper, the up-and-coming former host of the Daily Wire’s “Comments Section” webcast and star of its forthcoming Snow White film.

It’s true. I’m leaving the Daily Wire. Here’s what you should know:

pic.twitter.com/lE2OWe0569 — Brett Cooper (@imbrettcooper) December 11, 2024

On Tuesday, Pool weighed in on Cooper’s departure, appearing to come to the 23-year-old star’s defense and fault the Daily Wire for its reluctance to pay her more.

It all just seems like obvious contract stuff to me I assume Brett wanted more money, DW didnt want to pay more. impasse I dont get why anyone would be mad, its not like Brett cant keep doing videos. Now you get another show in the cultural space https://t.co/EfIdTAbB7A — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 17, 2024

The merger of Timcast, the Daily Wire and Fox News would combine three of conservative media’s most influential and pioneering voices across an array of markets, mediums and demographics.

However, it ultimately could backfire, just as independent media from the Right are beginning to tip the scales against the corporate-media juggernaut that has long dominated the industry.

Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch recently lost a case seeking to preserve the network’s conservative values once the 93-year-old’s four children take over upon his death.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.