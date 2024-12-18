Quantcast
Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Trump Shocks Supporters by Unveiling New Hairstyle

'The hair unlocks a unique and powerful aura that we’ve only seen a handful of times...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: @michaelsolakie via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump shocked supporters with a new hairstyle in footage that went viral on Tuesday.

Video showed Trump dressed in gold attire as he walked inside the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach with his red MAGA hat in hand, exposing a more compact and shorter hairstyle showing his full forehead.

“Is everybody having a good time?” the president-elect asked after receiving applause from his audience in the room.

Trump jokingly asked after his prior question caused cheers, “Is everybody a Republican?”

The 21-second video was posted on X by supporter Michael Solakiewicz. Trump did not make mention of the new way he styled his golden locks at any moment caught on camera.

Trump’s apparent change in style comes 33 days before he is expected to be inaugurated as the nation’s 47th president.

While an abandonment of Trump’s iconic puffed-up hairstyle would mark a major move in his years-long staple image, the president-elect has yet to address the viral video.

Social media users caught onto Trump’s altered appearance instantly, with popular conservative meme account @EndWokeness writing, “Trump just unveiled a new hair style.”

Podcast host Tim Pool reacted to the president-elect’s different hairstyle by saying, “no no no no” before questioning, “what is happening” and expressing his dislike for change.

Several X users shared memes of Trump with different hairstyle in replies to the video, including one where he had a beard and another of the president-elect bald.

X influencer Benny Johnson suggested Trump slicked back his hair and said the Republican was in “rare form.”

“The hair unlocks a unique and powerful aura that we’ve only seen a handful of times,” Trump supporter @_johnnymaga wrote.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

