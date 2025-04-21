Sunday, April 20, 2025

This Week’s Housing Headlines Likely Will be Misleading. Here’s Why

Zillow’s modest price pullback reflects a simple reality: listings are rising faster than buyer demand...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
housing
The housing market is in new territory. / PHOTO: AP

(Orphe Divounguy, The Center Square) This week brings a deluge of housing market data, and all eyes will be on the new home sales and existing home sales reports. Last week, the headlines seized upon predictions of a 1.9% decline in home values this year – prompting many pundits to raise the alarm. Yet a closer look at the underlying trends reveals a far more nuanced story, one in which modest price adjustments coexist with steady sales growth and localized strength.

Restoring The Balance

Zillow’s modest price pullback reflects a simple reality: listings are rising faster than buyer demand. In the early weeks of the spring home‑shopping season, the number of new sellers jumped noticeably compared with last year, while the estimated number of potential buyers declined by roughly 1.1%. When supply outpaces demand, home values naturally soften. However, a large increase in the number of sellers coupled with a small decline in the number of buyers still translates to more total home sales. The increase in housing inventory coupled with mortgage rates that are still roughly 50 bps below year-ago levels is welcome news for home buyers.

Local Markets Defy the Narrative

The national statistics, however, mask dramatic variation at the metro level. Major markets such as San Francisco, San Jose, and Denver are experiencing inventory surges – not because buyers have vanished, but because demand is increasing at a slower pace than the number of homes coming on the market. These same metros led the country in year‑over‑year percentage gains in home sales during March.

The Role of Mortgage Rates and Consumer Confidence

One key factor tempering buyer activity has been wavering consumer confidence. When consumers fear a downturn, they curb their spending – especially for discretionary purchases and big ticket items. Compounding the uncertainty is April’s stock‑market correction, which wiped out trillions in household wealth.

Yet mortgage rates offer a countervailing tailwind. Since mid‑February, rates have fallen roughly 30 basis points, improving affordability and inviting some buyers back to the table. Lower borrowing costs mean monthly payments could improve for many would-be buyers – a dynamic that should support sales volumes through the months ahead.

In other news…

Adding to the week’s importance, several Federal Reserve officials – including Presidents Patrick Harker, Raphael Bostic, and Mary Daly – are slated to speak. Their remarks will shed light on central bankers assessments of the economy and the timing of future rate cuts. Traders, meanwhile, continue to price in three rate reductions in 2026, beginning at the June FOMC meeting.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Shooting Leads to Harvard Students Sheltering in Place
Next article
Some Governors Fight to End ‘Taxpayer-Funded Junk Food’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com