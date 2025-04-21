This Week’s Housing Headlines Likely Will be Misleading. Here’s Why

This week brings a deluge of housing market data, and all eyes will be on the new home sales and existing home sales reports. Last week, the headlines seized upon predictions of a 1.9% decline in home values this year – prompting many pundits to raise the alarm. Yet a closer look at the underlying trends reveals a far more nuanced story, one in which modest price adjustments coexist with steady sales growth and localized strength.

Restoring The Balance

Zillow’s modest price pullback reflects a simple reality: listings are rising faster than buyer demand. In the early weeks of the spring home‑shopping season, the number of new sellers jumped noticeably compared with last year, while the estimated number of potential buyers declined by roughly 1.1%. When supply outpaces demand, home values naturally soften. However, a large increase in the number of sellers coupled with a small decline in the number of buyers still translates to more total home sales. The increase in housing inventory coupled with mortgage rates that are still roughly 50 bps below year-ago levels is welcome news for home buyers.

Local Markets Defy the Narrative

The national statistics, however, mask dramatic variation at the metro level. Major markets such as San Francisco, San Jose, and Denver are experiencing inventory surges – not because buyers have vanished, but because demand is increasing at a slower pace than the number of homes coming on the market. These same metros led the country in year‑over‑year percentage gains in home sales during March.

The Role of Mortgage Rates and Consumer Confidence

One key factor tempering buyer activity has been wavering consumer confidence. When consumers fear a downturn, they curb their spending – especially for discretionary purchases and big ticket items. Compounding the uncertainty is April’s stock‑market correction, which wiped out trillions in household wealth.

Yet mortgage rates offer a countervailing tailwind. Since mid‑February, rates have fallen roughly 30 basis points, improving affordability and inviting some buyers back to the table. Lower borrowing costs mean monthly payments could improve for many would-be buyers – a dynamic that should support sales volumes through the months ahead.

In other news…

Adding to the week’s importance, several Federal Reserve officials – including Presidents Patrick Harker, Raphael Bostic, and Mary Daly – are slated to speak. Their remarks will shed light on central bankers assessments of the economy and the timing of future rate cuts. Traders, meanwhile, continue to price in three rate reductions in 2026, beginning at the June FOMC meeting.