Texas Lt. Gov. Slams Biden Officials as ‘Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick referenced biblical imagery, comparing President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to “the four horsemen of the apocalypse.”

In a Sunday interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, Patrick condemned the deaths at the southern border, attributing them to the lawlessness and chaos under the Biden administration.

“We are being invaded, make no mistake,” Patrick said, adding: “One message, America: We’re being invaded. Joe Biden, Mayorkas, Kamala Harris all are lying about it. As I call them, along with Jean-Pierre, ‘the four horsemen of the apocalypse.’”

He drew further on the bible to criticize Biden: “The last horseman in scripture says and death came with them. And every death whether they drown in the river, when they’re killed in America whether by MS-13, they’re all on the hands of Joe Biden.”

Patrick’s comments came in response to the unprecedented number of illegal aliens crossing the southern border.

“We were averaging about 435,000 apprehensions most years — think about that, per year and in December, we had 300,000 alone,” Patrick said, highlighting the highest number ever recorded in U.S. border encounters.

“Under Joe Biden, we know the apprehensions — the people who come across the bridge and turn themselves in, want asylum even though 90 percent don’t qualify for it — we will be somewhere around 8 million at the end of Joe Biden’s term, maybe as many as 10 million,” he continued.

More razor wire & fencing going up. Basically Texas’ border wall in Shelby Park. pic.twitter.com/tZJuQoyZpV — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 28, 2024

The lieutenant governor’s statements coincide with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott challenging the federal government’s attempt to seize specific parts of the southern border. Initially, Abbott ordered the Texas National Guard to secure parts of the border in Eagle Pass to discourage illegal entry into the U.S.

However, Border Patrol, following Mayorkas’s request, began cutting through razor wire placed by Abbott, leading to a pending lawsuit in an appeals court. The Supreme Court partially intervened, affirming the Biden administration’s authority to cut through the wire while the case remains pending.

“Don’t mess with Texas,” Patrick told Bartiromo. “We’re serious about securing our border, and I’m glad the president stood down on Friday and did not confront us -– that would be the wrong thing to do. We don’t want a confrontation, and they shouldn’t want it. Let us do our job.”