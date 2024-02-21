Texas May Be the Last Line of Defense in Soros’s Scheme to Control Airwaves

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Globalist oligarch George Soros is on the verge of acquiring Audacy, one of the largest radio-show networks in the United States—a network that claims to be able to reach over 200 million people—according to bankruptcy filings reported last week by the New York Post.

The radio network, which includes more than 200 individual stations, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas. In response, Soros Fund Management bought hundreds of millions of shares of its debt for 50 cents on the dollar.

The acquisition, ahead of the 2024 election, would continue to expand on the far-left political donor’s growing media empire—which is known to include stakes in the failing Vice Media website, roughly two-dozen local Maine newspapers and at least 18 formerly conservative Spanish language radio stations.

It also could silence scores more conservative broadcasters, warned the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s Front Page Mag.

“[W]hile Audacy is not an inherently conservative company, it owns a number of talk radio stations,” wrote FPM’s Daniel Greenfield.

“[A]nd the talk radio format caters to commuters, early risers and working people,” he added, “which is to say conservatives.”

The only thing that could stop Soros’s bid to seize control of the network is the state of Texas, Greenfield noted.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may have a chance to examine the bankruptcy deal before it goes through, particularly on the grounds that it might affect the Texas airwaves.

“Audacy’s reach includes Texas where it has at least one conservative talk radio station, KJCE which, along with local talent, broadcasts Sean Hannity, Dana Loesch and Frontlines of Freedom,” Greenfield wrote.

Thus, “… local officials can determine whether the bankruptcy deal and the subsequent Soros takeover will impact the Texas market and viewpoint diversity,” he added.

The Left has used a similar argument to stop conservatives from gaining control over their own media operations in the past.

In 2021, for instance, a Florida Latino radio station called Caracol 1260 AM was acquired by a group that included a number of conservative Hispanics.

In response, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, a Democrat organization, sounded the alarm and alerted the Federal Communications Commission, which promptly blocked the sale.

“To win in 2022 this must stop!” former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel–Powell, D-Fla., argued at the time, alluding to the upcoming elections.

Of course, support from the Democrat-controlled FCC does not go both ways. In 2022, Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio tried to protest Soros’s takeover of Radio Mambi, Miami’s flagship conservative station at the time.

The senators warned that “far-left ideologues are attempting to consolidate and expand their control over the media, so they can flood the airwaves with propaganda.”

Still, the FCC did nothing, allowing the takeover.

Paxton, who recently announced an investigation into another Soros-funded operation—the propagandist Media Matters, after it spread salacious rumors to try to smear Twitter owner Elon Musk as an anti-Semite—is unlikely to shy away from such an endeavor.

“Texas state officials have a duty to thoroughly scrutinize the parameters of the agreement, its local impact and any issues that may arise from the new role of the Soros organization and what its management role may be,” Greenfield wrote.

“… Some debt holders have already filed objections,” he said, “and while the matter is before a judge in a progressive part of the state, Texas officials do have some options that they can explore.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.