Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Biden Bungles Response to Question about Newsom Replacing Him

'Does Gavin need to stand by?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden and Gavin Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden share a moment. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden appeared to dismiss persistent rumors suggesting that California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., might take over the Democratic presidential candidate due to concerns about the incumbent’s mental faculties. 

As Biden departed Tuesday for a three-day fundraising trip to California, a reporter queried whether Newsom should “stand by” for a potential DNC emergency.

“You’re going to California. Is this about coming up with a Plan B for 2024?” a reporter asked. “Does Gavin need to stand by?”

Biden seemed to sidestep the question, flashing a bright white smile. Instead, Biden retorted nonsensically: “Are you ready? Well, I’m looking for— I’m looking at you. We’re looking at you.”

As the reporters spoke over each other, seemingly vying to ask a question, Biden interjected by announcing imminent Russian sanctions in response to the contentious death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. 

While these sanctions could exacerbate an already delicate global stage, Biden is grappling with a laundry list of scandals rocking his 2024 re-election bid. Immigration, inflation, an impeachment inquiry, low polls and questions about his age are among these challenges. 

Notably, some observers have considered Newsom, a younger and charismatic Democrat, as a potential replacement for the Biden 2024 ticket. 

Despite Newsom consistently denying any aspirations for a presidential bid, the Democratic governor has fielded questions about such a scenario. 

In January, Newsom declared there was no chance of him running for the Democratic ticket. Simultaneously, he hailed Biden as a “man of character” with “a record of accomplishments.”

He added, “I’m old school. Talk about loyalty, I’ll go to the ends of the earth for this guy, I really would. I’m not making that up.”

During a GOP presidential debate in September 2023, Newsom deflected Fox News host Sean Hannity’s inquiries about accepting the DNC nomination. 

“Yes or no, will you ever, ever accept the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2024 under any circumstances at all? That’s a yes or no,” Hannity asked, to which Newsom replied: “No. Biden is going to win this reelection.”

