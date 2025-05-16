Teenage Target of FBI Sting Operation Tried Tracking Undercover Agents

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department announced charges Wednesday against a 19-year-old former Michigan Army National Guardsman who allegedly attempted to carry out a mass shooting at a U.S. military base in Warren, Michigan.

The DOJ’s charging papers against Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said show that at least two undercover FBI agents and an informant were used against him. Records also show that Said suspected the undercover agents of entrapment in December, before he eventually changed his mind and decided to proceed with the purported plan.

According to the criminal complaint, Said enlisted in the Michigan Army National Guard in September 2022, when he was still a minor. Last June, Said began discussing jihad with an undercover FBI agent online, the complaint said.

While I'm less sympathetic to entrapment claims when the target is enlisted in the military, this case is pretty egregious.

While I'm less sympathetic to entrapment claims when the target is enlisted in the military, this case is pretty egregious.

On Dec. 13, the 2 undercover agents convinced Said to record an ISIS propaganda video. Said actually suspected them of being feds, so he put AirTags in…

In July, agents covertly searched Said’s phone, and found that he had been discussing jihad on Facebook since at least October 2023—purportedly with someone “located in the Palestinian territories.” A month later, the undercover agent introduced Said to an informant, and they began discussing plans to go to Syria.

In November and December, Said met with two undercover FBI agents on several occasions, including once on Dec. 13, when they convinced him to record an ISIS propaganda video. On that same day, Said suspected the agents of being undercover, and he attempted to track them using an Apple AirTag device. The FBI discovered the AirTags, and the undercover agents confronted Said about it.

“SAID acknowledged leaving the AirTag and indicated that he wanted to determine if UCE-1 and UCE-2 were actually law enforcement. UCE-2 asked SAID if he was ‘getting cold feet’ and whether ‘he wanted to walk out,’ to which SAID responded, ‘No. No. I’m not gonna back [out]…I’m going for this….but the thing is like I said, I just want to make sure, what’s it called? I—you know—you [UCEs] are who you are—say you are…I don’t wanna go to the airport and then—just get arrested over there…,’” the criminal complaint said.

However, it appears as though Said did back out of the plan—at least at first. The agents were scheduled to meet him at the Detroit Wayne County Airport two days later—ostensibly to arrest him as he was set to fly to Turkey—but he never showed up.

Look at how Said and UCE-2 talk to each other. UCE-2 surely was a female, right?

Said didn’t talk to the undercover agents for another month. By February, it appears as if Said was back on board for a terrorist attack. He continued to be in close contact with the undercover agents until the day of their supposed attack: Wednesday.

One of the undercover agents may have been female—Said told that agent he “loved him/her” and “embraced him/her” before exiting his vehicle to go carry out his plan. He was arrested instead.

Said now faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.