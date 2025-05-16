Friday, May 16, 2025

Report: Trump had more exchanges with reporters in first 100 days than 6 predecessors

President Bill Clinton was the only other president to hit triple figures during his first 100 days in office.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA)  President Donald Trump had more frequent exchanges with reporters during his first 100 days in office than any of his six predecessors, a study has found.

Trump’s 129 interactions through news conferences or interviews averaged nearly two each workday, according to Martha Joynt Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project. Trump exceeded the pace of his first term in 2017, when he had 89 such meetings. The study was released Thursday.

President Bill Clinton was the only other president to hit triple figures during his first 100 days in office. Kumar’s records date back to President Ronald Reagan’s first term.

Trump’s favored venue is short question-and-answer session with reporters, 40 of them from the Oval Office. “With regular coverage by cable networks, particularly Fox News and C-SPAN, Trump used the setting to show what decisions he was making and explained the reasons he took action,” Kumar said in her report.

Partly as a result, polls indicate a large number of Americans seem to know what the president is doing, even if they don’t necessarily agree with it.

The presidential access comes at a time that the administration is battling with the press on several levels. The Associated Press has sued Trump, for example, because Trump has blocked its journalists from regular access to Oval Office or Air Force One events. He’s seeking to slash federal subsidies for public media because he believes NPR of PBS coverage is biased in favor of liberals.

Through press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the administration has brought in more reporters from conservative news sources, along with podcasters and influencers.

Trump gave 26 interviews during his first 100 days back in office, Kumar said. Of those, 16 were to Fox News or other conservative news outlets and podcasters.

By contrast, former President Joe Biden had 87 reporter interactions during the first 100 days of his administration, in 2021. Reagan, with 23 exchanges, had the fewest in 1981, but he was recovering from an assassination attempt much of that time.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DEA Report Finds Fentanyl Purity Falling, But No Less Dangerous

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com