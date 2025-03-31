Tax Firm Shows Jobless Illegal Aliens How to Snatch $14K in IRS Cash

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Illegal aliens are reportedly receiving thousands in tax dollars through IRS refunds—and one of the largest tax-preparation companies is actively encouraging them to use its services to maximize their gains.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. openly tabled outside the Roosevelt Hotel—the former luxury hotel turned shelter—in a bid to persuade illegal aliens to use their services to get more than $14,000 in tax refunds. Moreover, Jackson Hewitt did not require potential clients to have jobs to secure these refunds.

These revelations came to light Friday after Turning Point USA’s Frontlines visited New York City to survey the status of illegal aliens and the lingering effects of the Biden administration’s open border policies.

Frontlines journalist Savanah Hernandez noticed that Jackson Hewitt staffers were stationed near the Roosevelt Hotel and were handing flyers that read, “Working or not, file your taxes” and “Let us help you get money today. Get the maximum benefit for your family.”

The flyer also indicated that potential clients could file their taxes remotely and that the company offers Spanish-language services. Jackson Hewitt’s refund offers include up to $7,650 for one child, $12,635 for two children and $14,255 for three children.

When the staffers realized that Hernandez was a journalist, they warned that their legal representative would need to get involved if their faces were shown in the footage. The tax-preparing company has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

🚨 BREAKING: Employees of Jackson-Hewitt, a tax services company, were handing out flyers to illegal immigrants lined up outside of the Roosevelt Hotel in NYC, which is famous for housing migrants on the taxpayer's dime. The flyer indicates that illegal immigrants can get up to… pic.twitter.com/w56w7oZ1BN — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) March 29, 2025

Foreign nationals—even those unlawfully in the country—can file returns using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, which allows them to access the same tax benefits that are available to American citizens.

“While the primary purpose of an ITIN is for filing your federal tax return, obtaining an ITIN can also provide you with access to various benefits and opportunities,” said Jackson Hewitt’s chief tax officer Mark Steber in a company blog.

“With an ITIN, you can claim certain tax credits and deductions you’re eligible for. Taking advantage of applicable credits and deductions could mean you owe less in taxes and potentially get a bigger refund,” he added.

Headline USA attempted to reach out to Jackson Hewitt for comment, sending four emails from two separate accounts, but all were rejected by an apparent security filter that flagged them as spam.