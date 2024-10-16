Swing State Election Official Indirectly Confirms Election Interference

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The government official in one of the crucial swing states for the 2024 election recently indirectly admitted that Democrats will be interfering in the upcoming election.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt recently told CBS News that, unlike other states, the swing state’s counties “cannot begin processing mail-in ballots before seven AM on election morning.”

To prevent Americans from asking why Pennsylvania can’t do the same thing other states do and suspecting election interference, Schmidt claimed that this issue would not benefit Democrats.

“And it is acutely frustrating to have a technical problem with a technical solution that is nonpartisan [and] nonpolitical does not benefit any candidate or any party,” he said.

The Gateway Pundit reported that, even though Schmidt is technically a Republican, he hates Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with passion.

The news source also detailed how the Democratic officials in the swing state stole the 2020 election, posting a video clip from that election year with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani proving the election interference.

.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious "spikes" in PA, how many went to Biden? Witness: "I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand." "And how much for Trump? Witness: "I think it was a little over 3,200." *crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020

It wasn’t the first time when Democrats in Pennsylvania were exposed for trying to steal the upcoming election.

On Aug. 8, Pennsylvania’s Department of State indirectly claimed that Democrats would be stealing the 2024 election.

“Pennsylvanians won’t always know the final results of all races on election night. Any changes in results that occur as counties continue to count ballots are not evidence that an election is ‘rigged,'” the organization wrote.

Pennsylvanians won’t always know the final results of all races on election night. Any changes in results that occur as counties continue to count ballots are not evidence that an election is “rigged.” See the full explanation at https://t.co/viVtWSw4HL. pic.twitter.com/gbaDh8lJpX — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) August 8, 2024

The organization also tried to play dirty in early October by scheduling voter website “maintenance” at the same time when Trump was supposed to have his second rally in Butler, Pa. After facing the backlash from Trump supporters, the agency changed the “maintenance” hours.

At the end of the same month, the Republican National Convention also said that the Pennsylvania Democratic Party may be illegally recruiting out-of-state poll watchers.

While the convention was sounding the alarm, a Pennsylvania court ruled that the heavily Democratic counties of Philadelphia and Allegheny must count mismarked ballots, even if those ballots should be disqualified for having incorrect or missing dates.

In early September, the state’s appeal court also made it easier for Democrats to steal the election.

Additionally, Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., created a loophole allowing noncitizens to vote in the 2024 election.