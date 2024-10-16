Kamala Claims Trump Will Use Military to Go After Leftists

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently proved once again that she couldn’t defend her far-left positions on every single issue by resorting to fear-mongering and telling her followers that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would use the United States military to put them behind bars.

Harris commented during her rally in Pennsylvania, one of the most critical swing states.

“He’s talking about the enemy within our country, Pennsylvania. He’s talking about that he considers anyone who doesn’t support him or who will not bend to his will an enemy of our country. It’s a serious issue. He is saying that he would use the military to go after them. Think about this,” she said.

Conservatives on Twitter responded to Harris’s recent lie.

“Kamala Harris just told a crowd in PA that Trump will put them in camps,” @EndWokeness wrote.

"Kamala Harris just told a crowd in PA that Trump will put them in camps," @EndWokeness wrote.

Others also stated that even if Trump were to use the military to put someone in prison, it would be communists.

“The enemy within are the Marxists and Communists who want to fundamentally transform America,” Xi Van Fleet, a Chinese-born American activist who escaped communist China and is telling people about the communist takeover of the United States.

"The enemy within are the Marxists and Communists who want to fundamentally transform America!"

Co-owner of Trending Politics Colin Rugg noted one thing that would help others distinguish whether Harris is lying.

“The higher and screechier her voice gets, the more she is lying. Every time,” he wrote.

"The higher and screechier her voice gets, the more she is lying. Every time," he wrote.

Another anonymous person pointed out that these kinds of claims make the constant assassination attempts on Trump unsurprising.

"Kamala is telling people Trump will put them in camps and we wonder why there so many assassination attempts."

Some people on Twitter also shared a video of Harris’s vice presidential pick, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., telling students in Wisconsin that Trump would “use the U.S. Army against people who disagree with him.”

Tim Walz said President Trump "will use the U.S. Army against people who disagree with him," while speaking to college students at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.

Some conservatives also indicated that the recent talking point is a reflection of what Democrats, both politicians and regular Americans, believe.

“No one with an IQ above Kamala’s 20% approval rating would believe such a stupid statement,” an anonymous person wrote, adding that Hillary Clinton previously advocated for massive deprogramming of Trump supporters.

"No one with an IQ above Kamala's 20% approval rating would believe such a stupid statement," an anonymous person wrote, adding that Hillary Clinton previously advocated for massive deprogramming of Trump supporters.

Here's Hillary calling for MAGA to have some

Here's Hillary calling for MAGA to have some type of "formal deprogramming" … Camps ?

As a result, it is not surprising, for example, that Democrats started supporting putting unvaccinated people in prisons and taking away their children.