Fani Willis Ordered Ex-Lover to Stay Silent in Congressional Deposition

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issued a direct order for former special prosecutor Nathan Wade to remain silent during his Tuesday deposition before the House Judiciary Committee.

On Friday, Willis sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan citing vague concerns that Wade—her former lover—could share sensitive details related to her ongoing election case against President Donald Trump.

Willis sent a separate letter to Wade informing him of the same claims.

Wade resigned from the case after news of his affair with Willis was exposed, raising serious questions about conflicts of interest. He had been working alongside Willis on the racketeering investigation into Trump.

He appeared on Tuesday for a behind-closed-doors deposition with the House Judiciary, where he faced intense questions about the case, potential coordination with Democrats and his relationship with Willis.

In an appearance on Newsmax, Jordan raised concerns that Wade had billed Fulton County for hours spent meeting with the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee and the Biden-Harris DOJ.

Jordan confirmed that the transcript would be made public as soon as next week in line with House rules.

Wade faced nearly six hours of questioning from House Republicans, according to the New York Post.

Outside the hearing, Wade ignored incoming requests for comments from reporters. Wade’s attorney, former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, refused to discuss specifics.

When asked if Wade invoked the Fifth Amendment, Barnes responded, “What crime has been committed here?” He added, “We gave our testimony, cooperated and we’re through.”

The scandal erupted after Trump co-defendant Michael Roman revealed Wade and Willis had a romantic relationship while investigating Trump’s efforts to question the result of the 2020 election in the Peach State.

Roman filed a motion to disqualify both Willis and Wade from the case, claiming that their relationship created a conflict of interest, as Willis took several vacation trips allegedly paid for by Wade.

Judge Scott McAfee ultimately ruled that either Wade or Willis would have to step down for the case to continue.

While Wade opted to resign, Trump and his co-defendants are now seeking an appeal to disqualify Willis from the case entirely. If successful, the motion could throw the case into disarray, ultimately leading to a potential dismissal.