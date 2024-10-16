Quantcast
Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Fani Willis Ordered Ex-Lover to Stay Silent in Congressional Deposition

'We gave our testimony, cooperated and we’re through...' 

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issued a direct order for former special prosecutor Nathan Wade to remain silent during his Tuesday deposition before the House Judiciary Committee. 

On Friday, Willis sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan citing vague concerns that Wade—her former lover—could share sensitive details related to her ongoing election case against President Donald Trump.

Willis sent a separate letter to Wade informing him of the same claims.

Wade resigned from the case after news of his affair with Willis was exposed, raising serious questions about conflicts of interest. He had been working alongside Willis on the racketeering investigation into Trump. 

He appeared on Tuesday for a behind-closed-doors deposition with the House Judiciary, where he faced intense questions about the case, potential coordination with Democrats and his relationship with Willis. 

In an appearance on Newsmax, Jordan raised concerns that Wade had billed Fulton County for hours spent meeting with the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee and the Biden-Harris DOJ. 

Jordan confirmed that the transcript would be made public as soon as next week in line with House rules. 

Wade faced nearly six hours of questioning from House Republicans, according to the New York Post.  

Outside the hearing, Wade ignored incoming requests for comments from reporters. Wade’s attorney, former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, refused to discuss specifics. 

When asked if Wade invoked the Fifth Amendment, Barnes responded, “What crime has been committed here?” He added, “We gave our testimony, cooperated and we’re through.” 

The scandal erupted after Trump co-defendant Michael Roman revealed Wade and Willis had a romantic relationship while investigating Trump’s efforts to question the result of the 2020 election in the Peach State. 

Roman filed a motion to disqualify both Willis and Wade from the case, claiming that their relationship created a conflict of interest, as Willis took several vacation trips allegedly paid for by Wade. 

Judge Scott McAfee ultimately ruled that either Wade or Willis would have to step down for the case to continue. 

While Wade opted to resign, Trump and his co-defendants are now seeking an appeal to disqualify Willis from the case entirely. If successful, the motion could throw the case into disarray, ultimately leading to a potential dismissal.  

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Swing State Election Official Indirectly Confirms Election Interference

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com