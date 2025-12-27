Saturday, December 27, 2025

Supreme Court Could Redefine 14th Amendment Application

Trump v. Barbara challenges Trump’s executive order that denies birthright citizenship to children born after Feb. 19, 2025...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Affirmative Action SCOTUS
An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court / PHOTO: AP

(The Center Square) The U.S. Supreme Court will decide a case in 2026 challenging President Donald Trump’s authority to end birthright citizenship.

Trump v. Barbara challenges Trump’s executive order that denies birthright citizenship to children born after Feb. 19, 2025, whose parents are either illegally present in or temporary residents of the United States.

The concept of birthright citizenship rests on a Supreme Court interpretation of the 14th Amendment to include children born in the United States to foreign parents. The 14th Amendment reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Legal experts said the justices’ interpretations of “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” will likely be the deciding factor in this case’s outcome.

Michael Ramsey, a law professor at the University of San Diego, said the 14th Amendment gave citizenship to children born in the United States whether their parents were in the country legally or illegally. He said jurisdiction refers to an individual who is under the lawmaking authority of a certain nation.

“You are a citizen if you or your parents are under the authority” Ramsey said, “of the United States at the time you are born.”

He said individuals belonging to Native American tribes would not be included in the 14th Amendment’s citizenship definition because they operated under separate legal jurisdictions.

Ilan Wurman, a law professor at the University of Minnesota, pointed out that children of ambassadors living in foreign countries are offered citizenship under the United States. He argued this is because the roots of American law come from English common law.

Wurman said the status of a parent under the protection of the nation is a necessary condition to citizenship.

“Parental status is what matters and whether they are under the protection and therefore within the allegiance of the sovereign,” Wurman said.

Wurman argued that English common law established protection under a sovereign as a necessary condition to citizenship. Therefore, without protection, citizenship can be rejected.

“Birthright subjectship only applied if your parents were under the protection of the sovereign, and if your parents had come unlawfully, without invitation, without permission, without safe conduct, they would not have been under the protection of the sovereign,” Wurman said.

Ramsey argued that even when people are unlawfully in the United States, they are subject to the country’s laws.

“The reason that [diplomats] are outside of jurisdiction is because, again, as a general matter, diplomats are not subject to the lawmaking and law execution authority of the United States, because they have sovereign immunity, or diplomatic immunity under international law,” Ramsey said.

Wurman said people who enter the country illegally do not have access to the courts, which marks a clear distinction between those in combat situations.

“It’s true that there’s no body of international law that applies to people who come here illegally, who are not enemy aliens, who are not, you know, prisoners of war,” Wurman said.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments for Trump v. Barbara in early 2026. A date has yet to be set for the case to be heard.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Free Speech Under Fire Nearly 300 Times in 2025 on Campus

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com