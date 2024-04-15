Sununu Mocked by Left-Wing Media for Reversal on Trump, as Predicted by Former POTUS

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Recall how former President Donald Trump urged Republicans not to hesitate in backing his campaign, warning that doing so would only benefit Democrats? Well, once again, Trump’s foresight has been vindicated.

On Sunday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu faced criticism from a left-wing news anchor after his pivot from staunch opposition to endorsement of Trump. Sununu’s backing of failed Republican candidate Nikki Haley came despite polls clearly indicating Trump as the frontrunner.

George Stephanopoulos, host of ABC News’s This Week, confronted Sununu over his prior anti-Trump remarks, which at the time largely aligned with those of the Democratic Party and left-wing activists. However, faced with Trump as the clear frontrunner, Sununu endorsed him ahead of the 2024 general election.

On Sunday, Stephanopoulos asked Sununu, “Just to sum up, you would you support him for president even he’s convicted of classified documents. You’d support him for president even though you believe he contributed to an Insurrection. You support him for president even though you believe he’s lying about the last election. You’d support him for president even if he’s convicted in the Manhattan case. I just want to say the answer to that is, ‘Yes.’ Correct?”

A seemingly unfazed Sununu simply interjected, “Yeah, me and 51% of America.”

STEPHANOPOULOS: Just to sum up. You support Trump for president even if he’s convicted in the classified documents case. You support him for president even though you believe he contributed to an insurrection. You support him for president even though you believe he’s lying about… pic.twitter.com/RMXfOOkVBv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2024

While Sununu has somewhat embraced Trump and now endorses him, the former president predicted that primary attacks would be hurled during the general campaign.

To prevent this, Trump urged the Republican National Committee and other long-shot GOP candidates to unite behind his candidacy for president. Trump warned that the longer they waited to align with the will of Republican voters, the more challenging it would become to defeat President Joe Biden in 2024.

Nearly every poll released before the primary election heated up and positioned Trump as the clear frontrunner.

Despite this reality, many individuals entered the primary race entertaining the idea of defeating a former president and a charismatic figure like Trump. Several of these candidates refrained from sharply criticizing the former president while presenting themselves as a fresh alternative.

However, Haley, Sununu’s presidential pick, went to great lengths, albeit unsuccessfully, to tarnish the former president.

Notably, since exiting the primary field, Haley has declined to endorse Trump (though her endorsement wouldn’t carry much weight).

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another unsuccessful GOP nominee hopeful, garnered endorsements from many, including Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, who currently faces a primary challenge for his DeSantis endorsement.

Despite past comments from ABC News and Sununu, Trump remains a steadfast favorite among Republican voters, with several polls indicating Trump is leading Biden in numerous swing states.