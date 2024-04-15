Quantcast
Monday, April 15, 2024

Sununu Mocked by Left-Wing Media for Reversal on Trump, as Predicted by Former POTUS

'You'd support him for president even if he's convicted in the Manhattan case...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Chris Sununu
Chris Sununu / IMAGE: CNBC Television via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Recall how former President Donald Trump urged Republicans not to hesitate in backing his campaign, warning that doing so would only benefit Democrats? Well, once again, Trump’s foresight has been vindicated.

On Sunday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu faced criticism from a left-wing news anchor after his pivot from staunch opposition to endorsement of Trump. Sununu’s backing of failed Republican candidate Nikki Haley came despite polls clearly indicating Trump as the frontrunner.

George Stephanopoulos, host of ABC News’s This Week, confronted Sununu over his prior anti-Trump remarks, which at the time largely aligned with those of the Democratic Party and left-wing activists. However, faced with Trump as the clear frontrunner, Sununu endorsed him ahead of the 2024 general election. 

On Sunday, Stephanopoulos asked Sununu, “Just to sum up, you would you support him for president even he’s convicted of classified documents. You’d support him for president even though you believe he contributed to an Insurrection. You support him for president even though you believe he’s lying about the last election. You’d support him for president even if he’s convicted in the Manhattan case. I just want to say the answer to that is, ‘Yes.’ Correct?” 

A seemingly unfazed Sununu simply interjected, “Yeah, me and 51% of America.”

While Sununu has somewhat embraced Trump and now endorses him, the former president predicted that primary attacks would be hurled during the general campaign. 

To prevent this, Trump urged the Republican National Committee and other long-shot GOP candidates to unite behind his candidacy for president. Trump warned that the longer they waited to align with the will of Republican voters, the more challenging it would become to defeat President Joe Biden in 2024. 

Nearly every poll released before the primary election heated up and positioned Trump as the clear frontrunner.  

Despite this reality, many individuals entered the primary race entertaining the idea of defeating a former president and a charismatic figure like Trump. Several of these candidates refrained from sharply criticizing the former president while presenting themselves as a fresh alternative. 

However, Haley, Sununu’s presidential pick, went to great lengths, albeit unsuccessfully, to tarnish the former president.  

Notably, since exiting the primary field, Haley has declined to endorse Trump (though her endorsement wouldn’t carry much weight). 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another unsuccessful GOP nominee hopeful, garnered endorsements from many, including Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, who currently faces a primary challenge for his DeSantis endorsement. 

Despite past comments from ABC News and Sununu, Trump remains a steadfast favorite among Republican voters, with several polls indicating Trump is leading Biden in numerous swing states. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Anti-Israeli Protestor Who Threatened to ‘Murder’ Officials Sobs after Felony Charges
Next article
White House Blames Trump, Who Left Office Years Ago, for 2024 Iranian Attack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com