Rand Paul Says No ‘Difference’ Between Speaker Johnson and Democrats

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., lambasted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for consistently supporting Democratic-led initiatives, including the contentious reauthorization of a surveillance tool and the budget allocation that effectively endorsed the Biden administration’s agenda.

In an interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Paul asserted that there was no difference between Johnson’s leadership and that of a hypothetical Democrat.

Paul’s comments came on the heels of Johnson’s decisive vote against an amendment mandating warrants for Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

.@SpeakerJohnson was incredibly wrong to vote w/ Dems against the 4th amend. when he killed the FISA warrant requirement and wrong to give in to the Dems spending demands. As I see it now, I’m not so sure there’s a difference between him being in charge and Dems being in charge. pic.twitter.com/NoyRhUrvRM — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 14, 2024

“FISA doesn’t obey the Fourth Amendment, and so Speaker Johnson was incredibly wrong,” Paul remarked, referring to Johnson’s vote against the amendment, which failed 212-212. “He broke the tie. He voted with the Democrats. Here we have the leader of the Republicans in the House votes with the Democrats against a warrant requirement.”

Expanding on his critique, Paul remarked, “We also have Speaker Johnson voting for the spending package once again with the majority of the Democrats. If as I see it now, I’m not sure there’s a difference between Mike Johnson being in charge and the Democrats being in charge.”

Paul’s statements followed Johnson’s vote against an amendment introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. Had it passed, the amendment would have ordered the FBI to obtain warrants from a judge before using the surveillance tool spy on Americans.

Johnson has also faced backlash for working with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden to secure funding for the federal government, including the Biden administration’s progressive policies, through September 30.

This funding, totaling $1.2 trillion, elicited criticism from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who introduced a motion to remove Johnson from the speakership. Although Greene has yet to propose a privileged motion, she retains the option to do so, potentially resulting in Johnson’s ouster.

During his Fox News appearance, Paul underscored Johnson’s willingness to cooperate with Democrats in passing the spending bill.

He remarked, “The debt, the deficit this year will be $1.5 to 2 trillion, and that’s Mike Johnson’s bill. He put it forward. He supported it with a minority of Republicans, with the majority of Democrats. This is not using the power of the purse, this is abdicating the power of the purse.”