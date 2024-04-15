Quantcast
Monday, April 15, 2024

Rand Paul Says No ‘Difference’ Between Speaker Johnson and Democrats

'Here we have the leader of the Republicans in the House votes with the Democrats against a warrant requirement...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rand Paul
Rand Paul / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., lambasted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for consistently supporting Democratic-led initiatives, including the contentious reauthorization of a surveillance tool and the budget allocation that effectively endorsed the Biden administration’s agenda. 

In an interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Paul asserted that there was no difference between Johnson’s leadership and that of a hypothetical Democrat. 

Paul’s comments came on the heels of Johnson’s decisive vote against an amendment mandating warrants for Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

“FISA doesn’t obey the Fourth Amendment, and so Speaker Johnson was incredibly wrong,” Paul remarked, referring to Johnson’s vote against the amendment, which failed 212-212. “He broke the tie. He voted with the Democrats. Here we have the leader of the Republicans in the House votes with the Democrats against a warrant requirement.”

Expanding on his critique, Paul remarked, “We also have Speaker Johnson voting for the spending package once again with the majority of the Democrats. If as I see it now, I’m not sure there’s a difference between Mike Johnson being in charge and the Democrats being in charge.” 

Paul’s statements followed Johnson’s vote against an amendment introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. Had it passed, the amendment would have ordered the FBI to obtain warrants from a judge before using the surveillance tool spy on Americans. 

Johnson has also faced backlash for working with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden to secure funding for the federal government, including the Biden administration’s progressive policies, through September 30. 

This funding, totaling $1.2 trillion, elicited criticism from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who introduced a motion to remove Johnson from the speakership. Although Greene has yet to propose a privileged motion, she retains the option to do so, potentially resulting in Johnson’s ouster. 

During his Fox News appearance, Paul underscored Johnson’s willingness to cooperate with Democrats in passing the spending bill.

He remarked, “The debt, the deficit this year will be $1.5 to 2 trillion, and that’s Mike Johnson’s bill. He put it forward. He supported it with a minority of Republicans, with the majority of Democrats. This is not using the power of the purse, this is abdicating the power of the purse.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Anti-Israeli Protestor Who Threatened to ‘Murder’ Officials Sobs after Felony Charges
Next article
Sununu Mocked by Left-Wing Media for Reversal on Trump, as Predicted by Former POTUS

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com