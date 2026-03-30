Monday, March 30, 2026

Student Shoots a Teacher and Then Fatally Shoots Himself at a Texas High School, Authorities Say

No other injuries were reported in the shooting at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
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Members of the New York police crime scene unit pick up cups marking the spots where bullets lie as they investigate the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Headline USA) A 15-year-old student shot a teacher at a Texas high school and then fatally shot himself, authorities said Monday.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has not said what may have led to the shooting.

The teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not have an update on her condition.

The male student died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Associated Press that the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The school said on social media that it was placed on lockdown at 8:34 a.m., and the bell schedule listed online shows that classes start at 8:55 a.m.

One student told KSAT-TV that they heard loud bangs coming from a room on the second floor and then heard screaming. Another student told the TV station that they heard five shots and yelling before her debate teacher told students to get inside a classroom.

Students were bused to a nearby middle school, where parents stood in long lines, some praying, as they waited to be reunited.

Jesse Lopez, a parent, told KSAT-TV that it will be difficult to tell his daughter that she has to eventually go back to class.

“For one, she has autism, and she’ll be afraid to go back, she’ll be real afraid to go back,” Lopez said.

The high school, which is part of the Comal Independent School District, focuses on academics and skills to prepare students for college, according to the district’s website. Its curriculum is centered on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, known as STEAM, with electives that include cybersecurity and engineering.

The school opened in August 2020 with a freshman class. It has since grown to offer grades nine through 12 and as of this school year has about 260 students enrolled, according to the district’s website.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

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