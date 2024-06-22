Stonehenge Terrorists Cry About Being Taunted by Group of American Men

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) One of the Just Stop Oil climate change cultists who vandalized Stonehenge on June 19, 2024, said that American males taunted him at the site of the demonstration.

The disruptive climate protest outfit that is sponsored by wealthy far-left Americans via a U.S.-based nonprofit hosted a Zoom call on June 21, 2024, for Rajan Naidu, a 73-year-old activist for Just Stop Oil who participated in the act of terrorism. He and another climate change ideologue activist sprayed orange paint on the prehistoric monument, the Daily Caller reported.

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Spray Stonehenge Orange 🔥 2 people took action the day before Summer Solstice, demanding the incoming government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030. 🧯 Help us take megalithic action — https://t.co/R20S8YQD1j pic.twitter.com/ufzO8ZiDWu — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

Naidu recalled that a group of young male Americans made fun of him and other climate terrorists, chanting “Oil” and otherwise mocking the leftists.

“We were completely focused on our task. We were aware of them, we were aware of the shouting and we didn’t make, we didn’t make eye contact with anybody in the world. We avoided eye contact because people were trying to send hostile messages to us… They started chanting ‘Oil,’ and boasting that they would go back and use even more oil. So that was one kind of reaction. And other people were silent,” Naidu said.

Naidu, who was arrested for the stunt, said that “[his] background is in social justice and human rights.”

The Caller joined the Zoom call to ask Naidu if he thought these acts of terrorism would attract ordinary people to his cause and to explain why a prehistoric monument such as Stonehenge became a target of climate change propagandists.

Within minutes, the call’s organizers kicked the news source out of the Zoom meeting, proving that the leftists are fine with censorship and “bullying,” as long as they are the ones who are doing it.

This wasn’t the first time when Just Stop Oil activists appeared on the news pages. In recent years, they’ve staged disruptive protests on roadways, major sporting events and museums to bring attention to their unscientific and destructive ideology.

One of their stunts involved geriatric activists attempting to break the glass casing that protected one of the few copies of the Magna Carta that still exists today.