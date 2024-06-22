Quantcast
Friday, June 21, 2024

Stonehenge Terrorists Cry About Being Taunted by Group of American Men

'They started chanting ‘Oil,’ and boasting that they would go back and use even more oil...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Climate change cultists vandalize Stonehenge / PHOTO: Just Stop Oil via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) One of the Just Stop Oil climate change cultists who vandalized Stonehenge on June 19, 2024, said that American males taunted him at the site of the demonstration.

The disruptive climate protest outfit that is sponsored by wealthy far-left Americans via a U.S.-based nonprofit hosted a Zoom call on June 21, 2024, for Rajan Naidu, a 73-year-old activist for Just Stop Oil who participated in the act of terrorism. He and another climate change ideologue activist sprayed orange paint on the prehistoric monument, the Daily Caller reported.

Naidu recalled that a group of young male Americans made fun of him and other climate terrorists, chanting “Oil” and otherwise mocking the leftists.

“We were completely focused on our task. We were aware of them, we were aware of the shouting and we didn’t make, we didn’t make eye contact with anybody in the world. We avoided eye contact because people were trying to send hostile messages to us… They started chanting ‘Oil,’ and boasting that they would go back and use even more oil. So that was one kind of reaction. And other people were silent,” Naidu said.

Naidu, who was arrested for the stunt, said that “[his] background is in social justice and human rights.”

The Caller joined the Zoom call to ask Naidu if he thought these acts of terrorism would attract ordinary people to his cause and to explain why a prehistoric monument such as Stonehenge became a target of climate change propagandists.

Within minutes, the call’s organizers kicked the news source out of the Zoom meeting, proving that the leftists are fine with censorship and “bullying,” as long as they are the ones who are doing it.

This wasn’t the first time when Just Stop Oil activists appeared on the news pages. In recent years, they’ve staged disruptive protests on roadways, major sporting events and museums to bring attention to their unscientific and destructive ideology.

One of their stunts involved geriatric activists attempting to break the glass casing that protected one of the few copies of the Magna Carta that still exists today.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Leftist WaPo Writers Succeed in Scaring Away Rupert Murdoch-Linked British Editor
Next article
Bannon Asks SCOTUS to Delay Sentence over Partisan ‘Contempt’ Charges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com