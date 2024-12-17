‘Feminist’ Justin Trudeau Forces Top Female Deputy to Resign over Tariff Spat

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) In what seemed to be a blatant display of moral hypocrisy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau forced his female deputy, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, to resign just weeks after rebuking Americans for not electing women as their presidents.

Freeland announced her resignation on Monday after Trudeau asked her to step down and promised to find her another position somewhere else. This request appeared to stem from a disagreement regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming tariffs.

In her resignation letter to Trudeau, Freeland wrote, “On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet. Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet.”

She continued: “To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it.”

Freeland indicated that her resignation was due to Trudeau’s failure to convince Trump to refrain from implementing tariffs once he takes office as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025.

She attacked Trump as a “threat” to the Canadian economy that must be taken “extremely seriously.” She added, “That means pushing back against ‘America First’ economic nationalism with a determined effort to fight for capital and investment and the jobs they bring.”

Freeland’s unexpected ouster comes less than a week after Trudeau criticized Americans for not falling into the trap of identity politics and rejecting twice-failed presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. Voters have rejected Clinton and Harris a combined total of four times.

Speaking at a gala for the organization Equal Voice, Trudeau preached, “Just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president. Everywhere, women’s rights and women’s progress is [sic] under attack overtly and subtly—but I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist.”