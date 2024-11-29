Quantcast
Friday, November 29, 2024

‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Gets Slammed on Social Media over Latest Trump Comments

'Admit that you love Trump. He's all you think or talk about. He's your everything...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill / IMAGE: CBS Sunday Morning via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was slammed over recent comments where he compared President-elect Donald Trump’s win to Pearl Harbor.

Hamill took to social media Tuesday where he responded to a post about the 2024 election taking place three weeks ago.

“A Day That Will Live In Infamy,” he wrote. 

The line was previously spoken by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, which caused the United States to enter into WWII.

Critics were quick to slam the once beloved actor for his comments.

“At least he found a place where he can spew his nonsense with no one pushing back,” one user wrote.

Hamill posted to Bluesky, an alternative to X, which saw millions of leftists join the platform after the 2024 election results.

“Let them rot there, they enjoy their bubbles after all,” another user added to X.

The actor was also trolled on Bluesky as well.

“How’s it feel to have Donald Trump as your next President?” one Bluesky user asked.

Another user questioned the actor on how it feels to have Trump constantly consuming his thoughts.

“Admit that you love Trump,” the user wrote. “He’s all you think or talk about. He’s your everything.”

Hamill, known for his vocal opposition to Trump, previously teamed up with the Lincoln Project to try to hinder his Madison Square Garden rally in October.

“Who would sign up, then NOT go? (except everyone who puts country over party) 🇺🇸,” while reposting the Lincoln Project’s link on how to secure tickets.

Hamill also visited the White House in May and joined a briefing to support President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign before he ultimately dropped out.

While he spoke at the briefing he told reporters he offered to call Biden “Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Colorado Race Heads to Automatic Recount as Republican Holds Six-Vote Lead
Next article
Lawmakers Press Google, Meta, Others on Addressing Deep Fake Pornography

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com