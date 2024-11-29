‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Gets Slammed on Social Media over Latest Trump Comments

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was slammed over recent comments where he compared President-elect Donald Trump’s win to Pearl Harbor.

Hamill took to social media Tuesday where he responded to a post about the 2024 election taking place three weeks ago.

“A Day That Will Live In Infamy,” he wrote.

The line was previously spoken by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, which caused the United States to enter into WWII.

Critics were quick to slam the once beloved actor for his comments.

“At least he found a place where he can spew his nonsense with no one pushing back,” one user wrote.

Hamill posted to Bluesky, an alternative to X, which saw millions of leftists join the platform after the 2024 election results.

“Let them rot there, they enjoy their bubbles after all,” another user added to X.