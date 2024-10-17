Quantcast
Thursday, October 17, 2024

Ex-FBI Agent Arrested for Having ‘Arsenal’ of Illegal Ghost Guns

'Police found a Republic of China Passport bearing the name of “Scott Chiang"...'

Posted by Ken Silva
An arsenal of ghost guns recovered from an ex-FBI agent. PHOTO: Queens DA
An arsenal of ghost guns recovered from an ex-FBI agent. PHOTO: Queens DA

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that former FBI agent Scott Chiang has been charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, after police found what she described as an “arsenal” of illegal ghost guns and other firearms.

Chiang, 53, of Peck Avenue in Queens Village, was arraigned Friday on a 242-count criminal complaint, which charges him with criminal possession of a weapon in the first, second, third and fourth degrees, endangering the welfare of a child, and several other crimes.

According to a Queens DA press release, members of the DA’s Crime Strategies & Intelligence Bureau conducted a long-term investigation into the Chiang’s online purchase of polymer-based, unserialized firearm components. The DA said those components can easily be assembled into operable firearms that are untraceable.

Officers from the New York Police Department’s Financial Crimes Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the Queens District Attorney’s Detective Bureau executed a search warrant of Chiang’s Queens Village residence on Oct. 10, finding the alleged arsenal.

Weapons recovered included five loaded a fully assembled Glock-style ghost gun pistols, one Sig Sauer pistol, a loaded serialized MP5 assault weapon, a loaded black serialized Remington 700 hunting rifle, as well as a slew of, parts and ammo. Another search warrant on Chiang’s storage unit yielded a handful of AR-style rifles and shotguns.

Additionally, police found a Republic of China Passport bearing the name of “Scott Chiang,” the DA said.

To top it off, while the search warrant was being executed, a postal carrier delivered a package to Chiang’s residence, addressed to Chiang, containing a complete Glock pistol slide and barrel, according to the DA.

Chiang allegedly does not hold a license to possess or own firearms in New York City, despite having previously worked for the FBI’s New York Field Division from April 2004 until November 2005.

Criminal Court Judge Germaine Auguste has remanded Chiang and ordered him to return to court on October 31. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SCOOP: DEA Firearms Parts Were Stolen from Gov’t Facility and Made into Ghost Guns

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com