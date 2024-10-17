Ex-FBI Agent Arrested for Having ‘Arsenal’ of Illegal Ghost Guns

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that former FBI agent Scott Chiang has been charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, after police found what she described as an “arsenal” of illegal ghost guns and other firearms.

Chiang, 53, of Peck Avenue in Queens Village, was arraigned Friday on a 242-count criminal complaint, which charges him with criminal possession of a weapon in the first, second, third and fourth degrees, endangering the welfare of a child, and several other crimes.

According to a Queens DA press release, members of the DA’s Crime Strategies & Intelligence Bureau conducted a long-term investigation into the Chiang’s online purchase of polymer-based, unserialized firearm components. The DA said those components can easily be assembled into operable firearms that are untraceable.

In totally unrelated news, an ex-FBI agent was arrested last week for having an arsenal of ghost guns. Story on this coming soon https://t.co/3NTVhkoevz pic.twitter.com/BCJQY7ZgvC — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 17, 2024

Officers from the New York Police Department’s Financial Crimes Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the Queens District Attorney’s Detective Bureau executed a search warrant of Chiang’s Queens Village residence on Oct. 10, finding the alleged arsenal.

Weapons recovered included five loaded a fully assembled Glock-style ghost gun pistols, one Sig Sauer pistol, a loaded serialized MP5 assault weapon, a loaded black serialized Remington 700 hunting rifle, as well as a slew of, parts and ammo. Another search warrant on Chiang’s storage unit yielded a handful of AR-style rifles and shotguns.

Additionally, police found a Republic of China Passport bearing the name of “Scott Chiang,” the DA said.

To top it off, while the search warrant was being executed, a postal carrier delivered a package to Chiang’s residence, addressed to Chiang, containing a complete Glock pistol slide and barrel, according to the DA.

Chiang allegedly does not hold a license to possess or own firearms in New York City, despite having previously worked for the FBI’s New York Field Division from April 2004 until November 2005.

Criminal Court Judge Germaine Auguste has remanded Chiang and ordered him to return to court on October 31. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.