Nikki Haley Says Texas Has the Right to Secede: ‘That’s Their Decision to Make’

(Headline USA) GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said this week that Texas has the right to secede from the U.S., while downplaying the likelihood that the state would break away from the country over a border-security standoff with the Biden administration.

Haley made the comment during an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, who asked the former South Carolina governor about the ongoing dispute after the Supreme Court granted federal authorities the authorization to cut down Texas’s concertina wire as part of its ongoing open-boder agenda.



“I think states have the right to make the decisions that their people want to make,” Haley said about a potential secession.

“If Texas decides they want to do that, they can do that,” she continued. “If that whole state says, ‘We don’t want to be part of America anymore’—I mean, that’s their decision to make.”

The U.S. Constitution does not prohibit secession outright but also does not grant states the explicit right to leave the union.

The question of the legitimacy of secession, which former President Abraham Lincoln rejected, was a primary factor in the Civil War. The Supreme Court later affirmed in Texas v. White that states cannot unilaterally secede from the U.S.

Haley went on to explain that many GOP states felt like they were being backed into a corner due to the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce federal immigration law. However, she argued there was little chance Texas actually decided to leave the U.S. over the issue.

“Let’s talk about what’s reality. Texas isn’t going to secede. That’s not something that they’re going to do,” she said.

She went on to defend Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a fellow Republican, for resisting the Biden administration’s efforts to throw the southern border wide open.

“He has to protect Texans,” Haley argued.

Haley came under fire last month for another comment she made about the Civil War, when she failed to mention slavery as the primary cause of the conflict.