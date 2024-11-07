Quantcast
Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The ‘Spirit of Peanut’ Makes Surprise Visit for Kamala’s Concession Speech

'I can’t stop laughing. It was a chef’s kiss from God. Couldn’t be more perfect...'

Posted by Maire Clayton

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech Wednesday after being defeated by former President Donald Trump, but she was first visited by a furry friend.

Before Harris stepped onto the stage, the live stream caught a squirrel running across the platform at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The moment quickly sparked wildfire on social media as users said it was the spirit of Peanut, the beloved pet and Instagram star who was brutally abducted from his home and assassinated Friday—along with his raccoon brother, Fred—by New York wildlife officials.

“The spirit of Peanut came back for Kamala’s concession speech just to remind the Democrats not to ever mess with the squirrels again,” wrote social-media influencer Robby Starbuck.

Another video shared on social media showed a different angle as the squirrel made its way across the stage.

I can’t stop laughing. It was a chef’s kiss from God,” one user wrote. “Couldn’t be more perfect.”

Some questioned the authenticity of the viral clip due to its stranger-than-fiction nature.

In a full livestream posted on YouTube, the squirrel can be seen around the 25 minute mark as it skurried behind the podium.

Peanut, also known as P’Nut or PNUT, was rescued as a baby seven years ago by owner Mark Longo. In videos posted on social media, he was often seen donning a cowboy hat or nibbling on waffles.

Peanut and Fred were euthanized last week after New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation said it had received anonymous omplaints about the black fluffy squirrel and responded by raiding Longo’s home.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was incredibly outspoken about the death of Peanut and used it to highlight the current government overreach the United States is experiencing ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.

“How can it be that we live in America, supposedly the land of the free, and the government can barge into your home with guns?” Musk questioned, noting the multi-hour raid Longo endured.

