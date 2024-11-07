Cardi B: Red-State Trump Vote Is ‘Why Some of Y’all States Be Getting Hurricanes’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Rapper Cardi B posted and then deleted a video on social media Tuesday night, exhibiting anger toward Southern states over Tuesday’s Election Day results.

Tone-deaf Cardi B expressed her anger as the states quickly turned red for President-elect Donald Trump.

“This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes,” she said in the short clip, in which she used a face filter.

The rapper did not name any specific states. However North Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and Florida were already called for Trump before the video was posted, according to Variety.

Southern states experienced recent destruction due to hurricanes Helene and Milton which hit at the end of September and beginning of October.

The hurricanes resulted in billions of dollars in damages and claimed over 200 lives.

The area surrounding Asheville, N.C., became a post-apocalyptic landscape after the hurricane hit, and is still being cleaned up as of November.

Cardi B was quickly hit with backlash over the comment.

“So she’s blaming acts of God (natural disasters) that kill people on politics?” one user wrote on X. “This is a sick woman.”

Others said she was just angry that Americans were no longer listening to the leftist rhetoric that is often spewed by Hollywood celebrities.

“Cardi B is mad that the rest of America doesn’t give af who these Hollyweird freaks tell us to vote for, so she says we deserve hurricanes,” a user added. “They show you who they are.”

The rapper continued to post as the results came in and added Democrats needed a “Hail Mary.”

She also went live on Instagram to express her unhappiness as the results played out.

Cardi B previously campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris and gave a speech in Wisconsin, which she was roasted for as she used her cellphone during it.