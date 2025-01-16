Spies Behind Hunter Biden’s Laptop Cover-Up Will Face Severe Consequences

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The former intelligence officials who falsely claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign may face serious consequences for their cover-up attempt, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., warned Wednesday.

In the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, 51 former intelligence officials signed an infamous letter casting doubt on the authenticity of the New York Post’s bombshell report exposing the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop.

The story uncovered President Joe Biden’s repeated lies about never discussing foreign business dealings with his son. The New York Post also revealed Biden had met with several of Hunter’s business associates, directly contradicting his prior denials.

Big Tech and the legacy media used the letter to justify blocking the spread of the bombshell. Several legacy media outlets later corroborated the laptop’s contents, despite initially refusing to cover it.

Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security advisor, told the Daily Caller that there “should be consequences” for the letter’s signers, though he did not delve into details to avoid preempting the incoming administration.

Waltz, a current member of Congress, said “the signers of that letter did great damage to the trust of the American people and our law enforcement, our intelligence agencies,” according to the Daily Caller.

He also condemned the officials for causing “real damage to our national security and to our institutions.” According to the Caller, Waltz did not commit to revoking the security clearance these officials currently hold despite being outside government service.

“I mean, they basically said, ‘We have high level clearances.’ So, that means the American people can’t see what they know,” Waltz explained. “Journalists can’t independently check what they know. So, essentially, they were saying, ‘Trust us.’ And I believe they horribly violated that trust.”

Waltz noted the blatant irony that the letter, which warned against disinformation, turned out to be disinformation. The laptop was real enough that Biden’s DOJ used it in a criminal investigation against Hunter.

“That’s a sick irony that they were the ones saying that MAGA world was doing the damage. They’re the ones who did the damage” Waltz stated. “Everything from raiding a former president’s home to hiding that laptop to signing a fake letter that was put out by the Biden campaign on misinformation.”

Waltz concluded with a blunt rebuke: “I think they did tremendous damage and there should be consequences.”