Quantcast
Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Spies Behind Hunter Biden’s Laptop Cover-Up Will Face Severe Consequences

'I think they did tremendous damage and there should be consequences...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at the O'Neill House Office Building for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2024. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, May 9, that Biden's case on firearms charges should move forward. The ruling sets the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The former intelligence officials who falsely claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign may face serious consequences for their cover-up attempt, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., warned Wednesday. 

In the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, 51 former intelligence officials signed an infamous letter casting doubt on the authenticity of the New York Post’s bombshell report exposing the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop. 

The story uncovered President Joe Biden’s repeated lies about never discussing foreign business dealings with his son. The New York Post also revealed Biden had met with several of Hunter’s business associates, directly contradicting his prior denials. 

Big Tech and the legacy media used the letter to justify blocking the spread of the bombshell. Several legacy media outlets later corroborated the laptop’s contents, despite initially refusing to cover it. 

Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security advisor, told the Daily Caller that there “should be consequences” for the letter’s signers, though he did not delve into details to avoid preempting the incoming administration. 

Waltz, a current member of Congress, said “the signers of that letter did great damage to the trust of the American people and our law enforcement, our intelligence agencies,” according to the Daily Caller. 

He also condemned the officials for causing “real damage to our national security and to our institutions.” According to the Caller, Waltz did not commit to revoking the security clearance these officials currently hold despite being outside government service. 

“I mean, they basically said, ‘We have high level clearances.’ So, that means the American people can’t see what they know,” Waltz explained. “Journalists can’t independently check what they know. So, essentially, they were saying, ‘Trust us.’ And I believe they horribly violated that trust.” 

Waltz noted the blatant irony that the letter, which warned against disinformation, turned out to be disinformation. The laptop was real enough that Biden’s DOJ used it in a criminal investigation against Hunter. 

“That’s a sick irony that they were the ones saying that MAGA world was doing the damage. They’re the ones who did the damage” Waltz stated. “Everything from raiding a former president’s home to hiding that laptop to signing a fake letter that was put out by the Biden campaign on misinformation.” 

Waltz concluded with a blunt rebuke: “I think they did tremendous damage and there should be consequences.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Removes Cuba from Terror Watchlist Days Before Resigning
Next article
‘Bobble Head’ Schiff Caught Napping During Pam Bondi’s Confirmation Hearing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com