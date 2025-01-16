Quantcast
Thursday, January 16, 2025

‘Bobble Head’ Schiff Caught Napping During Pam Bondi’s Confirmation Hearing

'This is how CA is represented all over the place...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., went night-night during the historic confirmation hearing of Pam Bondi as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general on Wednesday—drawing widespread mockery and criticism on social media. 

Schiff, who has served as California’s U.S. senator for less than two months, was caught on camera with his eyes closed during a portion of the hearing where Bondi fielded questions from senators, as she seeks to become the third woman ever to serve as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

The viral video of Schiff’s apparent nap was captured by political operative Ivan Raiklin, who attended the hearing and shared the footage on X. 

“Nappy time,” Raiklin whispered in the video while zooming in on Schiff. Ironically, Schiff’s nap occurred as Bondi condemned the existence of “sleeper cells” in the U.S. 

“Sleeper cell right there,” Raiklin quipped, adding, “There’s the sleeper cell,” as Bondi discussed foreign interference. 

Conservative commentators quickly re-shared the clip to ridicule Schiff, with podcast host Benny Johnson’s post garnering over 1.5 million views. 

“LEAKED VIDEO: Senator Adam Schiff falls asleep LIVE at Pam Bondi hearing in latest humiliation for the state of California,” Johnson wrote. 

Another user echoed Johnson’s sentiment, sarcastically commenting that falling asleep was “safest thing [Schiff] could for this country. Let him sleep, less lies and hoaxes while he’s out.” 

Republican politician Vernon Jones joined the criticism, writing, “Look at this bobble head turkey from California. His first senate confirmation hearing.  California’s best…shifty.” 

X personality Paul A. Szypula questioned whether Schiff was “hungover,” while podcast host Nate Cain responded to the viral clip with laughing emojis. 

Another user added, “This is how CA is represented all over the place.” 

Schiff also faced backlash when he was awake—this time from Bondi herself, who shot back at his puzzling line of questioning about hypothetical scenarios if she were confirmed as Trump’s attorney general. 

“We should be worried about the crime rate in California, it’s through the roof,” Bondi replied as Schiff asked whether she would investigate disgraced former Rep. Liz Cheney. “Your robberies are 87 percent higher than the national average. That’s what I want to be focused on, senator, if I am confirmed.” 

