SPECIAL REPORT: Headline USA Source Reveals Group behind Recent Swatting Attacks

“There’s some people walking outside of my house right now having a party. I might just start shooting at them, and then I’ll kill myself.”

The male voice in the recording was high-pitched and juvenile with a peculiar accent that was difficult to place. His tone was jovial, as if he were suppressing laughter. All in all, the swatter wasn’t really coming across as menacing or serious, but that didn’t stop the 911 dispatcher from diligently negotiating a peaceful outcome.

“How about we get you some help first?” she suggested.

“I don’t want help,” the voice continued.

“I wanna die. Tell the police to come and kill me!” The swatter then dictated to the dispatcher what he believed to be my personal address. “I want them to come and kill me! If they don’t come in 13 minutes… I’m gonna start shooting at people outside my house. I have an AR-15 and multiple pistols.”

The dispatcher replied calmly, “I am gonna have an officer come out there, ok? Like you asked”

“If you get officers to come out here and if they come out with guns drawn,” the swatter said, “tell them I will start shooting.”

The swatting attempt, which I later learned was perpetrated by a person known as “Smiggles”, was an inevitable failure. The police in my area were already well aware of the swatters and other cybercriminals who have targeted me since I started publicly exposing their communities in early 2024.

Smiggles is affiliated with a prolific group of criminal miscreants who congregate on a website called Skibidi Farms. In its early days, Skibidi Farms was known mostly for organizing raids on Discord servers where they spammed child pornography and gore. As the site grew, it attracted both pedophiles and vulnerable kids alike.

The kids, looking to be edgy and extreme, congregated on the forum and used it to spread its vile content to others. The pedophiles congregated on the forum in search of both vile content and vulnerable kids. Members of the website also banded together to harass online content creators with doxxing, swatting and Discord raids. Inevitably, Skibidi Farms became one of the latest communities to be infiltrated by a rising terror threat known as Satanic Accelerationism, or s/acc.

Like other forms of accelerationism, proponents of s/acc believe in the use of extreme and sometimes violent tactics to incite political unrest and hasten societal collapse. But while other versions of accelerationism are more or less united in their ultimate goal of invoking political change, proponents of s/acc have only one goal: spreading evil.

S/acc adherents employ a type of entryism in which they infiltrate other extremist communities in an effort to spread their Satanic influence and provoke evil acts. They believe that by increasing the amount of evil in the world they can speed up the fall of the West and usher in a new aeon of darkness and chaos.

One particular group that has seen an influx of s/acc influence is Com – the sprawling network of criminal cybercommunities that includes hacking and swatting groups as well as the 764 child exploitation network. Communities like these are valued by s/acc adherents for their “Sinister Potential” and are commonly infiltrated in order to manipulate and coerce community members to commit acts of terrorism and violence.

It makes total sense that a website like Skibidi Farms would be valued by s/acc for its sinister potential and infiltrated, and that is exactly what happened.

I didn’t know about Smiggles’ swatting attempt until the next day, when a member of the 764 child exploitation network sent me a link to his Telegram channel, “Goyswats”. In the channel, Smiggles had uploaded his recording of the swatting.

As I browsed through the rest of the channel, I found evidence of several other swattings: One to a prominent right-wing influencer, another to the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, and yet another to a middle school in Jacksonville. A video shared to the Telegram channel spliced together news coverage of the Jacksonville swatting with his own audio recordings of the 911 call. Swatters often do this in order to boast about the news stories they generate.

Smiggles’ Telegram channel was also bursting with nods to the 764 network and to the Satanic accelerationist cult Order of Nine Angles and its ultra-violent offshoot Tempel ov Blood.

These aesthetics are becoming far too familiar to those of us who research these groups. Most recently, they were featured in the manifesto and online journal of Solomon Henderson, who killed one student at Antioch High School in Tennessee before turning the gun on himself.

Henderson was also active in servers affiliated with Skibidi Farms, where he alluded heavily to his upcoming crime. In a post made on January 19, 2025, just 3 days prior to the attack, he posted an image of a cartoon man in a hockey mask next to Drill Sergeant Gray, a reference to the Tempel ov Blood alliance with the Ukrainian-based Satanic cult MKU. The post also featured a Skibidi Farms associated logo laced with pedophilia symbols and a voice message that said, “Attacking my school for 764 and MKY!”

Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas, the employees of Infowars have also found themselves in the crosshairs of swatters in the wake of the brutal and tragic murder of their colleague, Jamie White.

An investigation by Austin police determined that Jamie was murdered by a well-known gang of criminals as he tried to prevent them from burglarizing his car. Jamie’s death understandably left Infowars employees on edge, and their anxieties were soon amplified by a wave of mysterious swatting attacks.

In addition to being swatted, Infowars journalist Owen Shroyer reported being sent pizza deliveries addressed to Jamie White. Even more disturbing, some of these pizza deliveries had been ordered from a Papa John’s restaurant that was located a mere stone’s throw away from the site of Jamie’s murder.

These details are certainly not coincidental, but do they indicate the actions of particularly sadistic trolls, or is there more to the story? Many facts remain unknown, however, the incorporation of elements of Jamie’s murder into the Infowars swatting attacks certainly adds a layer of intrigue to the story.

SWATTING TERRORISM: In this video you will see me getting swatted with guns being pointed at me, laser sights on my head, neck and back. This is terrorism against Trump supprters and conservatives. It must be stopped and the perpetrators arrested. pic.twitter.com/DLAUpFDYhu — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) March 20, 2025

It also isn’t lost on me that I have a connection to Infowars, as well. Just in the past couple of months I have appeared on shows with both Harrison Smith and Jay Dyer. Could this be a potential motive for the swatters? It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that journalists and podcasters were attacked for platforming me.

After my appearance on the Matt Kim podcast last year, members of Skibidi Farms raided Matt’s Discord server and spammed deep fake pornographic images of me as a means of harassment. On top of that, I frequently receive messages from people complaining that they have been targeted by these same groups after coming to my defense online.

But while I might be a common denominator in the swattings at Infowars, I am almost certainly not connected to the recent wave of swatting attacks targeting outspoken supporters of Trump and Elon Musk.

Over the past month, dozens of such attacks have been reported by right-wing influencers, in particular, those who are popular on the X platform. The uptick in these swatting attacks corresponds to a wave of vandalism targeted at Tesla owners and dealerships across the country.

In response, FBI Director Kash Patel tweeted on March 14th that the FBI was aware of this dangerous trend and is actively investigating the matter. I felt a surge of hope when I read his tweet. For over a year I have been trying desperately to get attention on s/acc groups who are committing crimes in the furtherance of their evil agenda.

While I have focused my efforts mostly on their child exploitation and extortion activities, the utility of swatting attacks perpetrated by these groups cannot be understated. Swatting is a tactic that has been around for years but has only recently gained widespread attention.

Some accelerationists groups promote swatting because it puts a strain on local infrastructure by wasting resources, while others target influencers for political reasons. Still others, like Skibidi Farms, do it “for the lulz” to the same effect. The 764 network uses swatting and doxing to threaten and extort their young victims into producing child sexual abuse material.

In my experience, the vast majority of swatting attacks come from the Com network. That said, the groups responsible for the recent swatting attacks on right-wing influencers are not necessarily the same groups targeting me. In fact, it could very well be the case that when right-wing influencers started to be targeted, the attention they created on the matter inspired other groups to join in, resulting in a viral contagion which compounded the problem and muddied the waters for investigators.

Swatting investigations are nowhere near as straightforward as most people believe. The individuals committing these attacks tend to know exactly what they are doing, and they are very good at covering their tracks. Although some of the right-wing influencers were quick to concoct theories about deep state intelligence operations against them, it’s still far more likely that the bulk of the swatting attacks are being perpetrated by teens and young adults within Com adjacent groups, many of whom don’t even live in the US.

One of the most prolific swatters in recent history was a member of the Com network who went by the name Torswats online. Torswats was ultimately identified as 18-year-old Alan Filion from Lancaster, CA. From August 2022 to January 2024, Filion made more than 375 swatting calls, which included bomb threats and mass shooting hoaxes targeting schools across the country.

He was only 15 years old when his reign of terror began. By age 16, Filion had turned his hobby into a business, offering swat-for-hire services via his Telegram channel.

While federal law enforcement struggled to keep up with the rash of attacks, a good Samaritan and private investigator named Brad Dennis spent every waking hour tracking Torswats and attempting to learn his identity. Dennis eventually succeeded after tricking Filion into clicking a link which was an IP grabber in disguise. He sent Filion’s identity to investigators and urged them to act quickly, but despite Dennis’ hard work, it took the FBI close to a year to arrest the teen.

In November of 2024, Filion pled guilty to 4 counts of making interstate threats. In February of 2025, the worst swatter in US history received a paltry 4 year sentence for his crime spree.

Filion didn’t act alone. He was part of a community of cybercriminals who both assisted him in committing his attacks and canonized him as a swatting idol. Torswats would become the inspiration for many copycat attacks; a swatting version of Columbine.

Filion also had accomplices who lived outside of the United States. Thomas Szabo, 26, of Romania, and Nemanja Radovanovic, 21, of Serbia, were each indicted on criminal charges not long after Filion’s arrest. According to the press release by the United States Secret Service, “Szabo, Radovanovic, and others, were part of a conspiracy that began no later than December of 2020 and continued through January of 2024.

The conspirators obtained personal identifying information, including home addresses, for their intended victims, and then carried out ‘swatting’ attacks by falsely reporting emergencies for the purpose of provoking a police response at the victim’s home.” The swatting attacks perpetrated by this group included dozens of members of Congress as well as influencers like Tim Pool and The Quartering.

However, there was a problem. While Szabo was successfully apprehended in Romania, Nemanja Radovanovic is still on the run and remains on the USSS Most Wanted list. And yet, bizarrely, accounts connected to Radovanovic continue to pop up in Com-adjacent channels, including those with connections to Skibidi Farms. Recent information even suggests that Radovanovic, a dangerous terrorist, may have slipped into the United States under the radar.

In the dark world of criminal swatting networks, I’ve made a name for myself as one of the only independent investigators who regularly reports on the group.

In November 2024, I received a job referral email from an FBI web domain titled, “Get a job and get off OnlyFans :)” The email included a link to apply to a job at the FBI along with a personalized message that read, “Luzbel found this job and thought you might find it interesting.”

With a bit of digging, I learned that Luzbel was one of the aliases used by none other than Nemanja Radovanovic himself. This was just one of many surreal, gut-wrenching moments where I began to realize how deeply I have embedded myself into the criminal underbelly of the internet.

Meanwhile, Smiggles hasn’t let up on his harassment. Despite X banning all of his accounts within minutes of him creating them, he just continues to make new ones, having a seemingly unlimited reservoir of burner numbers at his disposal.

“I jerk off to the best child porn while swatting,” he tweeted at me on one such account. A couple of days later I received a not-unexpected call from my local police department asking me to come in for an interview, which I was happy to oblige.

They let me know that the perpetrator in my case had made multiple unsuccessful attempts to swat me over the past few weeks, each time being correctly flagged as a swatting attempt and diverted to the FBI for investigation.

I feel a sense of accomplishment at the idea of handing over all of my research to law enforcement. Maybe it means the tides are about to turn.