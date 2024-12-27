Quantcast
Friday, December 27, 2024

‘Shark Tank’ Investor Says ‘At Least Half’ of Canada Wants to Join Trump’s America

'Nobody wants Trudeau to negotiate this deal. I don’t want him doing it for me, so I’m gonna go to Mar-a-Lago....'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kevin O'Leary
Kevin O'Leary / IMAGE: Fox Business via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary said Thursday “at least half of Canadians are interested” in combining their country with the U.S. under incoming President Donald Trump.

Since winning a second term in the White House, Trump has repeatedly trolled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada will soon become part of America as its 51st state if the country does not heed to the incoming U.S. president’s demands on issues including the border and the economy.

O’Leary, a Canadian businessman, said in an appearance on Fox Business that he likes Trump’s proposal of combining U.S. and Canadian economies.

The Shark Tank star said he will soon start talks with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago.

“There’s 41 million Canadians, basically the population of California, sitting on the world’s largest amounts of all resources including the most important energy and water,” O’Leary told the host, adding that Trump’s economic idea was a salient conversation topic among Canadians over the holidays.

He added that merging both countries’ economies could be the birth of an “economic union.”

“Think about the power of combining the two economies, erasing the border between Canada and the United States,” he said.

Canada has many valuable natural resources, according to O’Leary, who noted that China and Russia are “knocking on the doors” of the northern border.

He said combining U.S. and Canadian economies would secure the northern border and vouched for a common currency and changes in taxes.

“I like this idea and at least half of Canadians are interested,” O’Leary said before mentioning the problem of a collapsing Canadian government. “Nobody wants Trudeau to negotiate this deal. I don’t want him doing it for me, so I’m gonna go to Mar-a-Lago. I’ll start the narrative.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Guatemalan Illegal Indicted for Arson, Murder of Sleeping NYC Subway Woman
Next article
9th Telecoms Firm Hit by Massive Chinese Espionage Campaign, White House Says

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com