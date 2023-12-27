Boston Segregationist Dem. Mayor Swatted on Christmas

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s home was swatted on Christmas, just two weeks after facing criticism for hosting a segregated holiday party for “Electeds of Color,” local radio station WBUR reported on Tuesday.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas, a false police call was made by a man who falsely claimed he had shot his wife. The man also said the woman and a separate man were tied up inside a home, according to WBUR.

First responders and law enforcement rushed to the home in response to the urgent call. It was then that they realized the home belonged to the mayor and that it was a fake call.

The mayor expressed shock at the flashing lights of police but said her family wasn’t too disrupted. “For better or worse my family are a bit used to it by now, and we have a good system with the department,” she declared, according to WBUR.

Wu claimed her home has been the target of swatting incidents in the past. “When there are true emergencies that happen and there are resources being deployed in this way, it is concerning,” she added.

The swatting call comes on the heels of a major racist scandal involving Wu and a people of color-only holiday party. The infamous “Electeds of Color Holiday Party” came to light after an aide mistakenly emailed the invites to all city councilors rather than people of color only.

“I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so,” said Wu staffer Denise DosSantos in an email. “Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

As reported by the New York Post, the party was intended for the six minority members of the City Council—the seven white members were excluded from the celebration.

Amid the scandal, Wu defended the exclusive party and claimed that the minority-only group had existed for nearly a decade.

“I’ve been a part of a group that gathers, representing elected officials of color across all different levels of government in Massachusetts,” Wu claimed, according to WCVB. “A group that has been in place for more than a decade, and the opportunity to create a space for people to celebrate and rotate who hosts.”

The Georgia home of Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was similarly swatted on Christmas. She said that the swatting marked “the 8th time” it had happened.