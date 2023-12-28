MTG Proposes Anti-Swatting Law Amid Targeting of U.S. Politicians

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., pledged on Twitter to introduce legislation aimed at cracking down on individuals responsible for swatting calls following multiple incidents targeting her family and a large number of U.S. officials.

Greene’s announcement came after her Georgia home was swatted on Christmas. Three days later, her daughters’ homes allegedly faced similar incidents.

Swatting calls are coming in on many Members of Congress, Senators, State Reps and Mayors and Lt Governors, and many members of our families. Is our government under attack? Swatting calls are also police harassment and an attack on police. We need to stop this now. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2023

“The dangerous swatting harassment continues, as tonight, one of my family members was swatted at their house,” Greene said on Thursday. “I will be introducing legislation to make it much easier for law enforcement to arrest and prosecutors to prosecute these criminals.”

In a separate post, Greene revealed the swatting incidents at her daughters’ homes. She thanked law enforcement for their response but issued a warning to the perpetrators. “Whoever is doing this, you are going to get caught and it won’t be funny to you anymore.”

Greene’s legislative promise coincides with a similar swatting incident at the home of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. The mayor said she was not harmed during the incident. “For better or worse my family are a bit used to it by now, and we have a good system with the department,” she said in an interview with WBUR.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla, stated that his Naples home was swatted by “cowards.” The homes of Rep. Brandon Williams, multiple Georgia state legislators, an Ohio lawmaker and a former lawmaker from Nebraska were also targeted in similar incidents.

Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family. Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 28, 2023

Greene emphasized the widespread implications of these swatting calls, questioning whether the false police reports signify a major attack against the government.

“Swatting calls are coming in on many Members of Congress, Senators, State Reps and Mayors and Lt Governors, and many members of our families. Is our government under attack?” she queried.

“Swatting calls are also police harassment and an attack on police. We need to stop this now,” Greene added.

Greene has been repeatedly targeted by swatting calls. Before the Christmas incident, her home was targeted on Oct. 25, and two months before that, her home was swatted twice.