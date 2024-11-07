Soros Puppet LA DA Replaced

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) George Soros’s puppet Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón failed his reelection on Tuesday when city residents decided to choose someone who would make their town safe again, Nathan Hochman.

Los Angeles Times reported that Hochman defeated Gascón by a wide margin (23-point lead based on early returns).

“The rightward shift across America last night is heartbreaking. Democrats have a long road ahead, but the work is more vital than ever, and our commitment will not waver,” Gascón said, according to the news source.

“I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past four years and grateful to the communities who have been and will always be the heart of criminal justice reform,” he added.

Hochman released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday after winning the election.

“The voters of Los Angeles County have spoken and have said enough is enough of D.A. Gascon’s pro-criminal extreme policies; they look forward to a safer future. As D.A., I look forward to representing all of the people, whether they voted for me or not, since their safety will be my responsibility,” he wrote.

Later, on the same day, Hochman published another social media post, stating he would spend the entire Wednesday being interviewed by journalists.

“I was happy to speak with Phillip Palmer this morning on ABC7 about our historic win in last night’s DA election. I have a full day of media interviews lined up and look forward to sharing my plans for the office with the residents of L.A. County,” he wrote.

Child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami also congratulated Hochman, adding that now people who live in Los Angeles would be able to live in a safe city again.

“There are still votes to be counted but I believe the 4-year reign of George Gascón is finally over. Gascón will go down as the worst DA in LA history,” he wrote. “I want to congratulate @NathanHochmanDA on becoming the District Attorney of Los Angeles County.”

Hatami also noted that he is “ready to work” with Hochman and “continue [his] service & leadership to our great LA community by making sure all of us, especially our children, families and vulnerable members, are safe.”