Quantcast
Friday, August 9, 2024

Cori Bush’s Replacement: A Woke, Anti-Cop Prosecutor Worse Than the Squad

'St. Louis may soon have a pro-Israel representative, but one who shares Bush’s anti-law and order ideology...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Wesley Bell greets supporters from the stage after winning the Democratic congressional primary against incumbent U.S. Rep. Cori Bush on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at the Marriott Grand Hotel in downtown St. Louis. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Many conservatives celebrated the primary defeat of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., an infamous member of the Squad whose opposition to Israel has earned them the label “Hamas caucus.”

However, some may not realize that Bush’s replacement, St. Louis prosecutor Wesley Bell, could be just as problematic—if not worse—to America’s law and order.

On Tuesday, Bush lost her primary with 45.6% of the vote (56,492 votes) to Bell’s 51.2% (63,340 votes). Bell is now poised to become the next representative of Missouri’s 1st congressional district, a safe Democratic stronghold, ahead of the 2024 general. 

Bell, who served four years as the prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County, has implemented several radical changes to the criminal justice system, according to The Intercept.

These changes include abolishing cash bail for misdemeanors and refusing to prosecute individuals busted with marijuana and others who fail or refuse to pay child support.

Bell has also replaced warrants with summonses, ended the practice of overcharging defendants to secure plea deals and relaxed penalties for those who fail to appear in court, The Intercept reported.  

Additionally, he has refused to seek the death penalty for violent offenders. His leftist activism was so rampant that by 2020, he reduced the number of people jailed for minor offenses by 30%, effectively putting more criminals back on the streets. 

Bell first gained notoriety in 2014 during the Ferguson protests, triggered by the death of Michael Brown.

Brown was shot by St. Louis officer Darren Wilson, who acted in self-defense and was later cleared of any wrongdoing, according to the Obama administration-led investigation into Brown’s death.

Like Bush, Bell became a leftist activist with an extreme focus on police reform. He ran for Ferguson City Council and later primaried Bob McCulloch for St. Louis County prosecuting attorney in 2018, a position he held until he challenged Bush.

As the elected prosecutor, Bell introduced new procedures for investigating police misconduct and pledged to convene grand jury proceedings in all homicide cases.

Despite a grand jury clearing the officer who shot Brown in 2015, Bell reconvened another grand jury, which again refused to bring charges against the officer in 2020.

During his campaign, Bell criticized Bush as a weak politician who prioritized her Squad membership over the needs of her constituents. His campaign was heavily supported by over $7 million from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, a pro-Israel group dedicated to strengthening U.S.-Israel relations. 

While Bell has expressed support for Israel, it remains unclear which, if any, Republican positions he might endorse in Congress.

St. Louis may soon have a pro-Israel representative, but one who shares Bush’s anti-law and order ideology. His record suggests he will continue to prioritize radical criminal justice reforms, potentially at the expense of police officers who risk their lives daily to protect the lives of Americans.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN Star Quits Failing Network as Parent Company Admits $9.1B in Losses
Next article
Kamala Awkwardly Tries to Scold Protesters into Silence at Campaign Rally: ‘I’m Speaking’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com