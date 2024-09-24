Son of 2nd Failed Trump Assassin Charged w/ Possessing Child Porn

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Oran Alexander Routh, the son of failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh, has been charged with possessing child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint docketed on Tuesday, the FBI said it found the child pornography during a search of Routh’s home on Saturday that was “unrelated to child exploitation”—likely referring to the probe into Ryan Routh’s Sept. 15 attempt on the life of Donald Trump.

During the search of the son’s Greensboro home, investigators found a Samsung Galaxy Note 9. A search of that device found child porn, the FBI said.

Read the criminal complaint filed against Oran Routh, the son of the 2nd failed Trump assassin, for allegedly possessing child porn pic.twitter.com/A6xolNmfE4 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) September 24, 2024

“In a folder titled ‘Download,’ investigators observed a video depicting an adult female engaging in oral sex with a prepubescent minor female between approximately 6-8 years of age,” FBI agent Garett Foo said in a sworn statement.

“Investigators also located chats from a messaging application that, based on my training and experience, is commonly used by individuals who distribute and receive child pornography.”

Oran Routh is reportedly set to make an initial appearance in North Carolina federal court later Tuesday. The Justice Department is expected to seek his continued detention.

Oran Routh was thrust in the media spotlight immediately following his father’s attempt on Trump’s life. He told the Daily Mail that his father hates Trump—as “every reasonable person does—but claimed ignorance about the assassination plot.

“He said he was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii,” he reportedly said. “I didn’t ask him for more information because we’ve had a falling out. We’ve grown apart.”

Oran did defend his father, telling the Daily Mail, “He’s a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f**king life.”

After his initial phone interview, Oran later reportedly sent a rambling text to the Daily Mail—exhibiting bizarre behavior for someone who just learned that his father tried to kill a presidential candidate.

“I hate this game every four years, and think that we all do, and if my father wants to be a martyr to how broken and disassociated the process has become from the real problems and practical solutions, then that’s his choice,” he reportedly said.

“I’m not saying that’s what he’s done or what he’s about, that’s just my own rant being fed up with it all for my entire adult life,” he wrote.

“South Park said it best, every 4 years we’re forced to choose between a turd sandwich and a giant douche, and it all stays f****d in the same ways by different degrees, and we’re exhausted and embarrassed by it all.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.