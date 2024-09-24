Quantcast
JD Vance to Christian Voters: GOP is the Party of Life—and Religious Liberty

'I really believe, when you see that clip of an assassin’s bullet missing him by a few millimeters, I believe Donald Trump is here by the grace of God...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) CHARLOTTE, N.C.—GOP candidate for Vice President Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, has a warning for Christians: Religious liberty is on the ballot in November.

“[Kamala Harris and Tim Walz] are the biggest opponents of religious liberty I’ve ever seen running in my life,” he told a capacity crowd Monday at the Freedom House Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Speaking at event geared towards Christian conservatives, Vance’s remarks come as Donald Trump and some in the GOP have expressed support for allowing abortions in certain situations—which has caused a stir among staunch pro-lifers.

But while those pro-lifers may disagree with Trump’s more moderate abortion stance, the Democrats want to jail them for their beliefs, Vance reminded voters—recalling the Biden-Harris Justice Department’s prosecution of Mark Houck, a pro-life activist who was raided by the FBI for protesting peacefully at an abortion clinic, allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Houck was found not guilty in January 2023.

“I believe GOP is pro-life because we believe every life is precious from the moment it begins to natural death,” Vance said. “Kamala doesn’t just disagree with us; she’s trying to throw people in prison that share our values … like the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was treated like a common thug for daring to go out and advocate for the unborn.”

Vance also reminded voters that his counterpart Walz signed legislation allowing abortions up until birth as governor of Minnesota.

“No one like that should be near the Oval Office,” he said.

The Charlotte Christians seemed receptive to Vance’s message. Their loudest response came when the vice-presidential candidate recounted the July 13 and Sept. 15 assassination attempts against his running mate, Trump.

“I really believe, when you see that clip of an assassin’s bullet missing him by a few millimeters, I believe Donald Trump is here by the grace of God,” he said.

“What we most need is someone in the Oval Office who shows courage and grace under fire. Who do we want: Kamala Harris, who’s afraid of the media, or Donald Trump, who can take an assassin’s bullet in stride?”

