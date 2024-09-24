Sen. Paul Offers Amendment to Fund Veteran Benefits by Shifting Green-Energy Loans

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced an amendment to fund veterans’ benefits without adding to the national debt.

The plan would involve eliminating the $2.9 billion in guarantees that had been allocated for green-energy loans through the Department of Energy.

Last week, Paul heavily criticized the excessive spending in Washington while speaking on the Senate floor.

“Washington’s fiscal recklessness is putting the American dream out of reach for millions of Americans,” he said.

“Historically high rates of inflation have made every American poorer,” he added. “As families across this country struggle to put food on the table, Washington seems content to continue spending without regard to the consequences.”

Paul then went on to cite the Department of Veterans Affairs when discussing the mismanagement of funds and how it has hurt former members of the military.

“[S]ometimes the consequences are too shameful to ignore,” he said.

“Congressional spending and financial mismanagement at the Department of Veterans Affairs are the latest examples, with both resulting in a $2.9 billion shortfall threatening the benefits of millions of veterans,” he continued. “Our veterans should not pay the cost for the federal government’s incompetence.”

Paul highlighted the fiscal mismanagement at the DOE and how it resulted in wasted taxpayer money.

“A 2015 Government Accountability Office report reveals the extent of the Department of Energy’s loan program failures,” he said. “That report lists five companies that defaulted on similar Department of Energy loans, including Solyndra, Fisker, Abound Solar, Beacon Power, and Vehicle Production Group, costing taxpayers a total of $807 million.”

The VA itself has been subject to misuse of funds in recent years, and Paul addressed the issue of wrongful payments.

“In fiscal year 2023, the VA issued $3 billion in improper payments—meaning the VA sent payments to the wrong people or in the wrong amount,” he said. “Over the past three years, it is estimated that such improper payments exceed $10 billion.”

A vote was granted on the amendment, but the measure failed 47-47. It would have needed 60 votes in order to pass.

The Senate approved a $3 billion funding shortfall with a day to spare as veteran payments will go out on Oct. 1 without delay.